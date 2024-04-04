The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals one thing she wants to prove on All Stars 4

Cara Maria Sorbello is about to appear in her first season of any edition of The Challenge since MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 several years ago.

She’ll be among cast members for the Paramount+ spin-off, The Challenge: All Stars 4, which features MTV OGs returning to the competition.

Her castmates include former friend-turned-foe Laurel Stucky, Nicole Zanatta, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, and Brandon Nelson.

Cast members have appeared in promotional videos before the All Stars 4 premiere to discuss returning to compete in The Challenge.

For Cara, she spoke about wanting to redeem herself with fans after what happened in War of the Worlds 2.

She wants to prove one thing to everyone that she feels she has left to prove, and it’s surprisingly not winning another Challenge.

Cara Maria says she has one thing to prove on All Stars 4

“I’ve done so many Challenges that I actually don’t know how many Challenges I’ve done,” Cara admits at the start of her video.

“I could venture a guess 12, 13, this might be 14. I don’t know,” Cara joked, adding, “But I’ve definitely won three.”

For those wondering, the former Fresh Meat II star has appeared in 14 MTV seasons, reached the final in nine, and won two.

The third win Cara mentioned came in MTV’s spin-off, The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017 with Darrell Taylor. Their $100,000 prize was donated to their respective charities, the ASPCA and March of Dimes.

In her All Stars 4 promotional video, Cara said War of the Worlds 2 was a “crash” and that she was at her “worst” because she was “really burnt out.”

“I’d given my heart and soul to the final, which absolutely destroyed me, and I missed first place by just a hair,” she said.

In her return for another Challenge, Cara is ready to show viewers something she feels she lacked in recent seasons.

“I have proven everything I need to prove from a Challenge standpoint except that I know how to have fun,” she revealed.

“I wanna take this game in a different direction, and I wanna just enjoy every moment. Be thankful for every moment. I wanna prove to you this Challenge that I am that girl you’ve always rooted for,” Cara said.

Cara returned in MTV’s Battle For a New Champion

Before her All Stars 4 return, viewers saw MTV bring Cara back as one of 10 former Challenge champions in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion.

Each former champion appeared at the end of an episode to battle a main cast member in an elimination event at The Arena.

Cara appeared in Episode 12 of Season 39 and drew the Chaos weapon. This allowed her to choose any eligible female competitor as her opponent. For her competition, she randomly chose Michele Fitzgerald.

The two battled in Block Head, which involved rolling large square blocks onto a puzzle board and arranging them so the tops correctly created a puzzle layout.

Michele got hers assembled correctly first, surprisingly defeating the multi-time Challenge champion. With the win, Michele got to stay in the game and preserve $10,000 of the cast’s prize purse, which Cara could’ve won.

Cara’s former partners, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Darrell Taylor were among the other champions who appeared during Season 39.

Her known rivals, Laurel and Tori Deal, were also part of the season. Cara’s rivalry with Tori intensified during the War of the Worlds 2 season due to her infamous moment during Jordan Wiseley’s proposal to Tori.

During Cara’s Home Turf episode on YouTube, she mentioned that she’d probably like to go back and act differently, but said, “If I did, I wouldn’t be me.”

All except CT participated in the Season 39 reunion, with Tori making several remarks toward Cara in an attempt to continue their feud or tease another potential battle down the road.

So, if Cara has something else to prove beyond having fun, it might be to show fans she can defeat Tori in a one-on-one elimination battle.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.