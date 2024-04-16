The Challenge rumors: All Stars 5 to feature a significant change as OG cast members react

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff shows will likely see a major change in the cast for Season 5, and for some fans, it may not be a welcome change.

Season 4 of the popular spinoff is currently airing on Paramount+ and features a cast of MTV OGs from Fresh Meat, Road Rules, and Real World.

The latest cast includes former Challenge winners Brad Fiorenza, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, and Rachel Robinson.

Other All Stars 4 cast members, including Nicole Zanatta, Tony Raines, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams, have yet to win MTV’s competition series.

Based on recent rumors from a generally reliable spoiler account, viewers will see a different group of cast members, including non-MTV OGs, in Season 5.

Many fans of the OG format might dislike the spinoff’s cast update, and several former All Stars cast members have already reacted.

All Stars Season 5 could get big changes with the cast

With All Stars 4 airing on Paramount+, production is already preparing to film Season 5. According to @GamerVev, a known social media spoiler account, filming will start in May.

The big news is that All Stars 5 will not only consist of OGs from MTV but also “cast members from CBS, other networks, and international cast members.”

GamerVev indicated that the show will no longer exclusively feature cast members from Real World, Road Rules, Fresh Meat, or Are You The One? on MTV.

In addition, some of the people in All Stars Season 5 first appeared in a Challenge cast within the “last year or two.”

As mentioned, the first four seasons exclusively featured cast members from MTV shows. They were mainly from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat on MTV.

Season 4 features Kam, the first All Stars OG to previously appear in an Are You The One? season on MTV.

Another tweet from GamerVev suggested, “There are still a few OGs on it,” but fans shouldn’t expect “any big OG returns” such as Adam Larson, Flora Alekseyeva, or Kefla Hare, who returned for All Stars 4.

“As of now I expect at least 8 CBS, 6 randoms (other shows/international), and then the other 50% of the cast being RW/RR/FM/AYTO,” Gamervev tweeted about the Season 5 cast.

Fans and OG cast members blast potential changes to the All Stars spinoff

As one can imagine, many fans were unhappy with the latest news as they reacted to it on an Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider.

One fan said to “enjoy AS4 while you still can” because they are “afraid that’s the last good season we’ll have.”

“So it’s not all stars then. Way to ruin it production,” another commenter wrote.

An individual pleaded for The Challenge’s Mark Long, who helped bring the All Stars series to life, to “Do something about this!! #WeWantOGS not CBS rookies.”

Another fan called it “The end of all stars” and “disappointing after a season like we expect from AS4.”

Several cast members from the first season of All Stars also shared their thoughts.

“Honestly cancel it bc this is not what the show was created for or what the fans want…,” Jemmye Carroll commented.

“A mess. Imagine taking a great concept and destroying it almost immediately after the first season. Embarrassing,” Arissa Hill wrote.

As of this writing, All Stars 4, Episode 3 airs on Wednesday, April 17, and has been well received by fans. Meanwhile, The Challenge Season 40, featuring many MTV fan favorites, OGs, and newcomers, continues to film in Vietnam.

Based on the early reactions to All Stars 5, many fans seem ready to boycott the beloved spinoff by not watching any future seasons that arrive.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.