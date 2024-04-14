The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello thought All Stars 4 castmates would reunite due to ‘hatred’ of her

Cara Maria Sorbello said she thought two of her castmates on The Challenge: All Stars 4 would reunite due to their shared “hatred” of her.

Viewers last saw Cara with her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, on War of the Worlds 2, but they didn’t appear in any seasons after that on MTV.

After several seasons away, the two-time champion of MTV’s competition series returned for the spinoff, All Stars 4, joining a cast that included friends Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams but also foes like Laurel Stucky.

Cara and Laurel butted heads during previous MTV seasons but also were friends at one point. However, it wasn’t clear where they stood going into the spinoff.

Along with Laurel in All Stars 4, Nicole Zanatta, her ex-girlfriend, returned to the show after an unsuccessful Double Agents season on MTV.

Based on recent comments from Cara, she immediately got worried when she saw they were her castmates, even though they weren’t a couple.

Cara had some early All Stars 4 concerns about her castmates

Cara made a rare appearance on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes & Bananas podcast, where she talked about previous seasons and returning for All Stars 4.

She shared with Bananas that she didn’t do any pre-gaming after deciding to appear on the show. She admitted she told nobody she would be there except their former castmate Mark Long, who is on the All Stars production team.

“I didn’t tell anybody. I was like, ‘I’m just going to show up. I’m going to do my best,'” Cara said, adding, “Then I heard Nicole and Laurel, we’re going to be on it. And I was like, ‘f***.'”

“And I was like, ‘ I can tell you exactly what’s going to happen. I’m like, ‘Them two are going to decide to make up and get together again over their hatred of me,'” she shared on the podcast.

Laurel and Nicole dated off and on after meeting through MTV’s The Challenge. They also appeared on the dating show Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love but couldn’t see eye-to-eye and shared some dramatic scenes.

As the All Stars 4 season began, they appeared to have no interest in talking with each other, let alone rekindling their relationship.

However, Cara admitted that she thought she’d be the reason they rekindled their relationship during All Stars 4. Bananas suggested it might be “a bit of foreshadowing.”

Cara said Nicole and Laurel tried to bond with her at the airport

During her time on Bananas’ podcast, Cara spoke about getting to the airport for All Stars 4 and seeing familiar faces like Kam, Leroy, and fellow Fresh Meat II star Brandon Nelson.

“I just kind of show up and figure it out as I go, which is not the best strategy. But I’d usually work harder, not smarter. And so I figured I’d just go and see what happened,” she said regarding her strategy for the competition.

Cara revealed that Nicole immediately rushed up to her when she saw her at the airport. She said it seemed Nicole tried to bond with her over Laurel’s presence since they’d both had a history with her.

However, Cara said Laurel would joke with her in passing or come up to her to discuss Nicole.

“I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘This is not going to be good for me because I know this is not going to last long. And then they’re both going to hate me,'” Cara told Bananas.

During the first few episodes of All Stars 4, viewers saw Nicole and Laurel avoiding one another. Nicole also admitted to castmate Janelle Casaneve that there was only one person she wouldn’t work with during the game: Laurel.

Later, Nicole tried to get on the same page with Laurel. She eventually walked away because she didn’t like Laurel telling her to own up to the behaviors she felt caused issues in their relationship.

Meanwhile, footage showed Cara associating with other castmates, including the friends trio of Rachel Robinson, Veronica Portillo, and Tina Barta.

In recent podcast remarks from Cara’s castmate Zach Nichols, he suggested that’s not Cara’s usual crew, which shows she’s in this season with few allies.

However, Zach said that’s also when Cara’s at her because her back is against the wall. Time will tell if she can successfully navigate the All Stars 4 landscape, including what she believes is her two castmates’ shared “hatred” of her.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.