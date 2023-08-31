The Challenge Mania Hall of Fame reveals final two inductees for Class of 2023

Two more legends of The Challenge have officially been announced as joining an exclusive group of Challengers!

Challenge Mania, a popular podcast and event host, previously revealed the first two inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame Class: Chris “CT” Tamburello and Susie Meister.

The final two inductees for 2023 hold plenty of experience from many seasons of reality television, including The Real World and The Challenge.

Leroy Garrett, who debuted on The Real World: Las Vegas alongside familiar Challenger Nany Gonzalez, is the second man announced as an inductee.

The second and final woman announced for the Challenge Mania Hall of Fame is Emily Schromm, who debuted on The Real World DC.

Here are more details about these Challenge OGs, who many fans still hope to see back on their screens in another competition!

Emily and Leroy were officially voted into Challenge Mania Hall of Fame

After several weeks of fan voting, Leroy and Emily are the final two individuals joining this year’s class, along with CT and Susie.

Emily, who got her start on MTV in The Real World: DC in 2009, appeared in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. However, she showed her abilities early and often, reaching the final in all three seasons.

She achieved the sole win of her Challenge career in the Rivals II season, where she was teamed up with her rival from previous seasons, Paula Meronek.

In addition to the main show, viewers saw Emily appear in The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, with her winning the first season of the MTV spinoff for charity.

Leroy may be unable to claim any championships during his competitive career, but he became a solid fan favorite due to his charisma, comedy, competitive fire, and athletic skills. He debuted in 2011’s Real World: Las Vegas before arriving on The Challenge: Rivals with his castmate, Adam Royer.

An early incident got Adam sent home, so Leroy got to partner up with his castmate and friend, Mike Ross. They ultimately reached the final as rookies and finished in third place.

Leroy reached four more finals: Battle of the Exes II, Vendettas, War of the Worlds 2, and Double Agents, before officially retiring from the show. On that final MTV appearance, he teamed with his original Real World castmate Nany and competed with his girlfriend Kam Williams.

He finished his career with a 9-5 record in eliminations, 25 wins in daily challenges, at least $36,500 in prize money, and the love of his life, Kam. The popular Challenge couple is currently expecting their second child, with their son Kingston Garrett set to become a big brother.

All four cast members entering Challenge Mania’s Hall of Fame received votes from subscribers of Challenge Mania’s various Patreon levels.

Other Challengers up for potential induction included Jamie Murray, Dan Setzler, and Theo Von for the men, as well as Ashley Mitchell, Jenna Compono, and Roni Martin.

Challenge Mania Hall of Fame includes all-time greats

Ahead of the announcement of Leroy and Emily joining Challenge Mania’s Hall of Fame, an Instagram post showcased all individuals already inducted.

They include greats like Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Abram Boise, Landon Lueck, Derrick Kosinski, and Mark Long for the men. For the women, current members of the HOF include Veronica Portillo, Sarah Rice, Cara Maria Sorbello, and the late Diem Brown.

Based on details from Challenge Mania, a live induction ceremony will take place on Zoom to recognize the four newest members of their Hall of Fame. Only Diesel-level Patreon subscribers will be able to watch the live-streaming event. Fans can check out ChallengeManiacs.com for more details about subscriptions.

Congratulations to Leroy, Emily, CT, and Susie for their impressive careers and becoming Hall of Fame selections!

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.