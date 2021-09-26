The Challenge Mania Hall of Fame Class 2021 to induct legends including Derrick Kosinski, Sarah Rice

Derrick Kosinski is among four Challenge stars going into the Challenge Mania Hall of Fame in 2021. Pic credit: MTV

Four all-time greats from The Challenge are set to take their place in the Challenge Mania Hall of Fame for 2021, thanks to an annual event by the popular podcast.

Among them are multiple-time champions Derrick Kosinski and Sarah Rice. Fans voted the Challenge legends in alongside two other former champs.

They are Derrick’s recent All Stars castmate, Katie Cooley, and another former Road Rules star, Timmy Beggy, who also went on to early Challenge fame.

Challenge Mania Hall of Fame Class 2021 to induct four legends

In The Challenge history, several competitors are three-time champions or more, including OG Derrick Kosinski. The recent All Stars spinoff cast member has been co-hosting the Challenge Mania podcast for years alongside Scott Yager.

Derrick officially gets his place in the Hall of Fame on Sunday, joining former stars such as Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mark Long, Coral Brown, Abram Boise, and Diem Brown.

Derrick achieved fame with Road Rules: X-Treme before joining The Challenge in 2004 for Battle of the Sexes 2. He’d achieve three winning seasons with The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins.

The 38-year-old also popped up among the cast of OGs for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff on Paramount Plus and reached the final. Now, he’ll take his rightful place in the Challenge Mania Hall of Fame as one of the 2021 inductees.

Derrick is joined by his All Stars castmate, Katie Cooley. The former Road Rules: The Quest star did nine seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and won on The Inferno. The 42-year-old is among iconic personalities in Challenge history due to the dramatic incidents and feuds she was involved in with castmates over the years.

Also going into the Challenge Mania’s HOF are Real World: Brooklyn’s Sarah Rice and former Road Rules star Timmy Beggy.

Sarah, 35, appeared in nine seasons of The Challenge. She achieved wins in two of those seasons, with Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. Fans will never forget Sarah’s connection with that infamous moment on Rivals III where Johnny Bananas opted to keep all their prize money for himself leaving her penniless after winning.

Timmy Beggy originally debuted on Road Rules USA – The Second Adventure. He appeared in four seasons of MTV’s The Challenge beginning in 2002, reached the final in three of them, and won on The Inferno season.

Challenge Mania to have live HOF induction ceremony

The Challenge Mania’s 2021 Hall of Fame Class is the third annual group. The podcast has added members annually for three years, beginning with 2019. That first class featured The Godfather Mark Long, Coral Smith, Landon Lueck, Evelyn Smith, and the late Diem Brown.

Challenge Mania Patreon members voted on a list of prospective inductees for the 2021 Class. Also on that list were Tyler Duckworth, Susie Meister, Emily Schramm, Alton Williams, Jodi Weatherton, and All Stars winner Yes Duffy.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, a live induction ceremony arrives at 6 p.m. Eastern Time to officially add the latest group of Challenge legends to the Hall of Fame.

Fans can watch the Zoom event by joining the Challenge Mania Patreon Diesel level or emailing the ChallengeManiaPodcast.com website.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA on Paramount plus.