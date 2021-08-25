The Challenge: Jenna Compono baby update arrives, castmates react to her situation

The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are awaiting their baby boy’s birth. Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna Compono’s baby may be arriving later than planned, according to The Challenge star, as she recently gave fans, friends, and castmates an update.

The former finalist is expecting her first child with castmate and now husband, Zach Nichols. However, the couple’s countdown is getting closer to the due date, and Jenna is predicting a late delivery.

That brought some of her former castmates from MTV’s reality show to give their reactions as Jenna anticipates her son’s arrival in the coming week.

Jenna Compono baby update arrives as due date approaches

It’s been several seasons since Jenna Compono has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge, as viewers last saw her in Season 36. Since then, she and castmate Zach Nichols have become husband and wife and are preparing for their first child together.

Based on Jenna’s latest Instagram update, she let fans know that her due date is approaching, with just four days until the baby’s expected delivery date.

“4 days until my due date.. no contractions or anything .. at least I don’t think😩 if I had to guess I’m most likely going to be late! My backs been hurting a bit, any back labor moms out there?!” Jenna asked on her IG post to get tips for potential back labor.

Jenna and Zach previously revealed they were expecting their first child this past Valentine’s Day. The couple then shared a video clip with the gender reveal, showing that they will have a baby boy.

The reality TV castmates then tied the knot at a mini-wedding months ahead of their baby’s expected arrival this past March.

One of their Challenge castmates is also expecting a first child soon. Spies, Lies & Allies star Kyle Christie announced he and girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first child, dubbed Baby Christie, in the coming months.

Ahead of their baby’s arrivals, several other Challenge alum had children, including Double Agents’ Theresa Jones and former Real World star and Challenge champ Ashley Kelsie.

Jenna’s Challenge castmates react to latest update

Upon seeing her latest pregnancy update, many of Jenna’s former castmates from The Challenge stopped by to leave their comments.

That included The Godfather Mark Long. The recent All Stars finalist joked that it felt like forever for her pregnancy.

“My sis is currently almost a week past her due date no contractions 🤷🏼‍♀️😅,” Jenna’s Battle of the Exes II castmate Brittany Baldi commented.

Retired Challenge OG Leroy Garrett also stopped by. Viewers last saw him in the Double Agents final, and he appeared on numerous seasons with Zach and Jenna, including Battle of the Exes II in 2015.

Jenna last appeared in the Total Madness season of The Challenge in 2020, where she ended up eliminated in Episode 9. Viewers last saw Zach on the War of the Worlds 2 season as part of the Team USA alliance led by Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, and others.

Based on Jenna’s IG post, she and Zach may see the arrival of a future Challenge champ very soon, so stay tuned!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.