The Challenge’s Theresa Jones welcomes third child with husband T.J. Jones, couple shares first images of baby daughter

The Challenge’s Theresa Jones with, son Maddox, husband T.J., and daughter Easton Jones. Pic credit: @theresa_m_jones/Instagram

The Challenge star Theresa Jones and husband T.J. are welcoming their third child, as their baby girl has finally arrived, making it a family of five.

Their new baby daughter also arrived on a special day, as it was T.J.’s birthday on Monday. That gives the Jones’s even more reason to celebrate every July 19.

Following the arrival of her third child, Theresa and T.J. shared a first look at their daughter, Layli Capri Jones, with images and a video on social media.

Theresa Jones shows her new baby girl Layla Capri Jones

Based on Theresa and T.J.’s social media posts, her baby Layla Capri Jones arrived at 9:46 p.m. on Monday, which was also T.J’s birthday. Theresa shared the first image of her third child on Instagram, complete with a caption to capture the special moment.

“Welcome to the world our beautiful Layla Capri Jones!!,” Theresa wrote in part of her Instagram caption.

“Baby girl arrived last night on Daddy’s Birthday making it the best birthday present I could have ever given him!!! We are all doing awesome and couldn’t be more grateful!!! Happy Belated Birthday @iamtj_jones & Layla!!!! I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!! 7.19.2021,” her IG post’s caption said.

In addition to the above Instagram photo, Theresa also shared an image on her IG Story, in which one of Layla Capri’s feet is visible.

“She made it,” Theresa captioned the IG Story slide with, adding, “July 19, 2021” and a tag for husband T.J. Jones.

Pic credit: @ theresa_m_jones/Instagram Story

Theresa, who returned for MTV’s The Challenge Season 36, revealed her pregnancy on social media months ago, with several Instagram posts. In one of them, The Challenge star assured fans she wasn’t pregnant while participating in the filming of Double Agents. She indicated she got pregnant five days after she returned home.

In mid-January, she and T.J. shared a gender reveal video clip on Instagram, as they shot off pink confetti into the air from cannons with their other two kids witnessing the event.

Theresa also shared regular Instagram updates of her baby bump, giving fans and followers an idea of how far along she was in her pregnancy. Just a week ago, she shared the latest of those images with the caption, “Soon baby girl, soon.”

T.J. shares first video of baby Layla Capri Jones

Theresa’s husband, football player T.J. Jones, also gushed over his new baby girl and shared the first video footage of their third child. In his IG video (below), T.J. uses a finger to open and close his precious baby girl’s mouth.

As he opens and closes Layla Capri’s mouth, T.J. makes funny sound effects as if she is talking or even beatboxing.

“What better gift than someone to share a birthday with?! Layla Capri Jones born last night at 9:46pm, just in time to make sure that I will never get another birthday to myself!” T.J. wrote in his caption.

“Wouldnt have it any other way though…@theresa_m_jones you deserve all the praise for blessing us with this beautiful baby girl,” TJ said.

Currently a free agent, Jones spent four years of his NFL career as a wide receiver with the Detroit Lions. In 2019, he played with the New York Giants. While he’s used to using his hands to catch footballs, he’ll certainly have his hands full with three children now.

The couple, who were married in 2018, also have 5-year-old daughter Easton and 2-year-old son Maddox so they should have a bit of experience in the parenting department.

As far as Theresa’s return to The Challenge, she previously seemed to close the door on it after losing in elimination to Kaycee Clark on Double Agents. However, fans can never rule out a possible appearance on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff show for the OG competitor who originated on Fresh Meat II.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.