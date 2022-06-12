The Challenge: Former finalist calls not appearing in Season 38 a ‘blessing in disguise’

TJ Lavin with cast members of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Spoilers popped up for The Challenge Season 38, currently filming in Argentina, revealing which individuals would be in the new cast. Several former champions and finalists were included in the next installment of MTV’s competition series.

However, fans questioned why the revealed cast on the spoilers didn’t include specific individuals after initially being mentioned as “very likely” to appear.

One of those competitors, a former finalist on the show, recently commented about not being included in the cast and whether or not they plan ever to return.

This report will contain minor spoilers, including the names of a few cast members originally rumored to be in Season 38 of The Challenge.

The Challenge finalist comments on Season 38

In the weeks leading up to cast members departing for The Challenge Season 38 filming location, spoiler reports hit the internet with several former finalists or champs included in the “very likely” cast list.

Among the finalists were Vendettas finalist Tony Raines and Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves. Unfortunately for fans of these particular Challengers, neither one made the final cut for the Season 38 cast.

Taking to her Instagram Story this weekend, Melissa answered questions that followers and fans sent in, including a few regarding MTV’s competition show.

Based on her reply to a fan asking why Melissa isn’t on the new Challenge season, she isn’t quite sure why she was left off the upcoming season’s cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was in & then I wasn’t,” Melissa replied with an unsure why emoji.

Pic credit: @djmelreeves/Instagram Story

Melissa comments on if she’ll ever compete again

Along with the above question, someone also asked Melissa if she’d ever return for another season of The Challenge. Her answer is “1,000,000” percent as she needs that winning money for her baby daughter Vienna.

“Think I was argumentative and competitive in previous seasons wait til I’m competing with Vienna in mind. Not doing this season was a blessing in disguise as I wasn’t fit enough but next time I go back (if they will have me) I will be on top form. I’m not missing any of my Vienna’s life without the chance of winning the whole thing,” she replied.

Pic credit: @djmelreeves/Instagram Story

Based on another question a follower asked her, Melissa said she consulted with her castmate Cory Wharton since he’s also a parent who has to leave young children behind to film The Challenge.

“I speak to Cory & Taylor [Selfridge] occasionally as they have a daughter very close in age to Vienna. Their new baby is adorable and their whole family is just goals! Even his relationship with Ryder’s mom is just lovely to see! They are all genuinely nice people,” Melissa replied.

Pic credit: @djmelreeves/Instagram Story

Cory and Taylor recently welcomed their second child together, but it has been a challenging time for them with their new baby daughter so far. Cory, a four-time Challenge finalist, revealed that their baby daughter Maya was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia, a form of congenital heart disease.

Cory shared the news in an Instagram post, indicating that Maya had her first successful open-heart surgery this past week but will need two more, one of which would happen in the next six months and the other when she is 3 or 4.

Based on Melissa’s answer above, she’s formed a close connection with her fellow parents and will be one of several Challenge castmates or alum ready to offer their assistance and support if Cory and Taylor need it.

Fans last saw Melissa during The Challenge: Total Madness season, where she was amongst finalists along with castmates Bayleigh Dayton, Kaycee Clark, and winner Jenny West. Melissa ended up withdrawing from the final due to feeling unable to compete against Kaycee and Jenny.

It turned out that she’d been competing while pregnant, leading to her physical exhaustion. Months later, she gave birth to her daughter Vienna, who now provides her the motivation she needs to get in tip-top shape and attempt to win The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.