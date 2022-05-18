Melissa Reeves from The Challenge poses in lingerie, reveals she’s joined NSFW platform Unfiltrd

Melissa Reeves during a confessional for The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: Paramount+

Melissa Reeves is making moves in her time away from The Challenge, including promoting a new NFT project she launched and her OnlyFans page with castmates in the United States.

A former Ex on the Beach star, Melissa made the recent trek overseas to visit castmates including Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton, Tori Deal, and Fessy Shafaat.

On Tuesday, the Total Madness finalist revealed that she officially joined another NSWF platform, as she shared several new images of herself posing in different lingerie.

The Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves reveals new NSFW page

With a stunning image of herself in black lingerie, Melissa Reeves informed her fans that she’ll now be sharing not safe for work (NSFW) content on her new page at Unfiltrd.

In her photo, Melissa has her curly blonde locks down as she smiles at the camera in front of a wooden fence with some lush greenery. Her attire consists of a top featuring mesh and several straps hanging down, along with thong underwear.

According to her caption, fans can chat with her and see some exclusive content over on the platform, which offers free access or paid subscriptions for NSFW content.

Along with the above post on her Instagram, Melissa shared the same lingerie image on her Instagram story. On the slide, she let fans know that she would still have content on OnlyFans in addition to Unfiltrd.

Pic credit: @djmelreeves/Instagram

Weeks ago, Melissa was part of a fun photoshoot with her Challenge castmates Tori Deal, Natalie Negrotti, and Britni Thornton in time for Easter. The women all have OnlyFans pages, which was the likely reason for their collaboration.

During her US trip, she hung out with Britni and Natalie quite a bit, including participating in a live Q&A session on Instagram, which featured questions about The Challenge. Additionally, they went out to party on a boat in Miami Beach with castmate Jozea Flores to celebrate Britni’s birthday.

After returning home to England, Melissa celebrated her ‘Dirty 30’ birthday, as she officially turned 30 years old.

Unfiltrd announces Melissa’s arrival on their platform

Along with Melissa’s Instagram announcements above, Unfiltrd also took to their Instagram to announce the newest star on their platform.

“@djmelreeves is now on unfiltrd. We challenge you to follow her,” their caption says with the clever play on her reality TV show.

Pic credit: @unfiltrd/Instagram

Based on details at Unfiltrd, fans get certain benefits by subscribing to Melissa’s page. Depending on the subscription level, customers can see unblurred media on her feed, chat “freely” with her, participate in phone or video calls, request customs, and receive “exclusive private content.”

While Melissa’s new page is free to sign up for, a pop-up window will give an option to subscribe for $9.99. Based on the pop-up’s details, that brings “a little nudity” on the feed and “a lot more fun in the DMs.” Customers can click out of the window or subscribe based on preference.

In addition to her recent move onto Unfiltrd, Melissa recently launched an NFT project online called Rainforest Rabbits, with at least one of the characters rocking a Challenge t-shirt.

She’s also been training hard in the gym, which has some fans anticipating her return for The Challenge Season 38. It would mark her first time on the show since she had to bow out of the Total Madness final, later learning she was competing while pregnant.

The Season 38 cast has yet to be revealed as this report, but a Vevmo forum thread has Melissa listed among five potential cast members so far.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.