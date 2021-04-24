The Challenge: Double Agents reunion sneak peek explores Fessy Shafaat and Tori Deal situation

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Double Agents reunion sneak peek footage. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Now that The Challenge: Double Agents finale has wrapped up, it’s time for cast members to reflect on the past season and discuss all the drama that went down during the competition.

A big spotlight will be on Fessy Shafaat, who, in his sophomore season, made plenty of moves in terms of playing The Challenge game and his game with female castmates.

A major story ahead of and during the season involved Fessy and his castmate, Tori Deal, who some fans speculated had entered a romantic relationship with each other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on recently-released Double Agents reunion sneak peek footage, there will be more discussion of what was going on in terms of the attraction there.

The Challenge: Double Agents reunion sneak peek footage released

A few episodes into the Double Agents season, MTV rolled out a sneak peek involving Fessy revealing he was attracted towards castmate Tori. During the clip, footage showed the castmates talking during a hot tub scene with other castmates there with them.

After that clip dropped, Tori did damage control to inform fans that she never cheated on Jordan during the filming of the Double Agents season.

When the episode aired, Fessy revealed he was attracted to Tori in confessionals, but they never showed him telling her that in any footage. During a confessional interview, Fessy also brought up Tori’s situation with then-fiance Jordan Wiseley and said he wouldn’t interfere in their situation. He turned his attention to castmate Gabby Allen.

Since Tori is a host of the Official Challenge Podcast, she even mentioned during her and co-host Aneesa Ferreira’s recap of the episode that she didn’t realize Fessy was attracted to her, as he said in the footage.

As the season moved on, Fessy continued to have a thing with Gabby, shown in later episodes after Tori’s elimination. However, one of those later episodes also included some more of Fessy discussing his attraction to Tori. In a confessional interview, he said he had a “complex situation” to think about after filming ended in possibly exploring things with Tori.

At the Double Agents reunion, it’s no surprise that Fessy’s revelation he was attracted to Tori was a topic of discussion. Host Vernon Davis delved into the matter with them both in the sneak peek footage below and even included how fans speculated after certain photos surfaced online.

Are Fessy and Tori dating each other?

After Double Agents Episode 13 aired, Tori explained the situation with her and Fessy on the Official Challenge Podcast. She stood by her claims that there was no cheating going on with him during filming.

Tori revealed they tried to explore things a bit after the Double Agents season was finished filming after she and Jordan had officially split up. However, based on Tori’s accounts, she and Fessy decided they weren’t really compatible romantically and instead would keep things on a platonic level going forth.

Tori Deal and Fessy Shafaat haven’t expressed if they have relationships going on at the moment. Still, it’s possible more details could surface through their social media if they start dating other people.

The Challenge: Double Agents reunion airs Wednesday, April 28 at 8/7c on MTV.