The Challenge: Cory Wharton reacts to Big Brother casting as he’s trying to get on another show

The Challenge: USA 2 will bring back fan-favorite Cory Wharton as one of six MTV stars joining the spinoff’s second season.

Many longtime fans have seen Cory on more than a few reality TV shows, including his debut on Real World: Ex-plosion and appearances on Teen Mom.

Following his elimination loss on Spies, Lies & Allies, the 32-year-old family man stepped away from The Challenge competition series for a season to focus on other things, including his kids and girlfriend.

While he took a break from The Challenge and has done many other reality shows before, it seems now he could be ready for more.

The MTV star recently reacted to a fan who suggested he would appear in Big Brother.

Additionally, Cory appears to be attempting to get on a different reality TV program, which could be quite interesting.

Cory Wharton reacts to a fan suggesting he’d be on Big Brother

Earlier this week, a new The Challenge: USA 2 trailer arrived featuring MTV’s popular competitors like Amanda Garcia, Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Cory.

The cast will feature stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race. It includes notable Challenge alum who started on BB, like Josh Martinez, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Paulie Calafiore.

Cory has never appeared in the cast of any CBS reality TV show before USA 2. However, after he tweeted about “Shows on Shows on Shows” and “God is good,” a fan reacted, suggesting Cory might be the 18th houseguest in Big Brother 25, which premiered earlier this week.

“Not on #BB25 I appreciate it though, Amazing race I’m still waiting,” Cory tweeted.

Cory Wharton shuts down Big Brother 25 suggestion. Pic credit: @CoryWharton/Twitter

Ahead of that, Cory retweeted a teaser video for Amazing Race Season 35, which indicated the new season starts on September 27.

“Love watchin from the side lines but COACH put me INNNNN,” Cory said in his message with the retweet.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Love watchin from the side lines but COACH put me INNNNN 😂 https://t.co/kwuFtupe10 — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) August 4, 2023

Based on the tweets, Cory seems interested in appearing on Amazing Race, which typically has individuals in pairs racing around various locations to try to win the show and a cash prize.

Two Amazing Race stars filmed The Challenge: USA 2 with Cory. His new castmates may have talked to him about what it’s like to be on the show, and now Cory’s inspired.

It’s also possible that Cory could still do a season of Big Brother, such as Celebrity Big Brother. There’s yet to be an MTV star from The Challenge who’s appeared on that show, although USA 2’s Tyler Crispen was on Celebrity BB.

Fans suggested potential partners for Cory on the CBS show

With Cory’s tweets, several fans reacted with comments, giving a different idea for who Cory could team up with on Amazing Race.

Viewers saw Cory reach the final with his cousin Mitch Reid during The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines season in 2016, and a superfan thought Mitch would work well with him on CBS’ show.

“CORY + COUSIN MITCH FOR THE AMAZING RACE!!! Make it happen,” the superfan account tweeted, with Cory retweeting the idea.

Pic credit: @MTVsChallenges/Twitter

Another fan reacted to Cory’s tweet suggesting he and Nelson Thomas “would be SOOOOOO entertaining together” on the show.

In another comment, a fan told Cory he should partner with five-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Pic credit: @CoryWharton/Twitter

Could Cory team up with one of his Challenge pals?

As fans know, Nelson and Cory are part of the Team Young Bucks (TYB) group from The Challenge, which also includes Hunter Barfield.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nelson is going through the ups and downs of recovery and rehabilitation from a challenging injury he sustained in a car wreck months ago.

He’s also been trying to get assistance with hefty medical bills through a GoFundMe set up by a friend. It’s unknown if Nelson would get medically cleared to go on the Amazing Race, but at least one fan would love to see these good friends team up.

Meanwhile, CT’s status with The Challenge and reality TV is unclear. After winning his fifth season with Spies, Lies & Allies, he didn’t return for Season 38, aka Ride or Dies. However, he’s revealed he’s been working out to get in shape, teasing a potential return.

There’s speculation that MTV’s Season 40 could feature only champions of The Challenge competing. If that’s true, CT would most likely be contacted to be among cast members for that season, which could arrive in 2024.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.