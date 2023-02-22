The Challenge: Chauncey Palmer says Ride or Dies roommate hasn’t replied to his messages since filming

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season introduced viewers to a group of brand-new rookies in the game, including personal trainer Chauncey Palmer.

Chauncey, 24, entered the game alongside former show winner Amber Borzotra, and the duo seemed on pace to make a run for the final.

However, their run ended just a few episodes ahead of the final, as they lost to the veteran duo of Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira in elimination.

Despite the loss, they left the show with each other and also revealed they have their first child on the way. They’ve also started a podcast and recently talked about Ride or Dies.

That included Chauncey speaking about his roommate situation from the show, which included Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, a former champ and volatile player.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chauncey recently talked about his situation with Turbo, indicating he thinks they’re “cool” but that the War of the Worlds winner doesn’t reply to his messages since the show’s filming.

Chauncey Palmer speaks about his Ride or Dies roommate

During their Sip and Bull***t Podcast, one of Ride or Dies’ hottest couples opened up about the experience. That included Amber asking Chauncey to speak about his experiences during filming.

Around the 33:38 mark of their conversation, Amber asked him to talk about his Ride or Dies roommates. He said they included Johnny Bananas, Jay Starrett, and Turbo. Amber then asked how Turbo was.

“Turbo’s cool. He doesn’t follow me on Instagram. I messaged him like 10 times. He does not answer,” Chauncey shared, saying he even suggested they grab lunch since Turbo lives in the area.

Amber suggested that Turbo might be mad at the whole Ride or Dies cast. During the first several episodes, Turbo butted heads with several of the show’s veteran stars, including Laurel Stucky, Johnny Bananas, and former friend Nany Gonzalez.

Ultimately, he was sent into elimination with his teammate Tamara Alfaro in Episode 2, and they lost to rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser. However, viewers saw part of that elimination featured other cast members yelling helpful information to the rookies during a large memory match puzzle board.

“He’s not mad at me,” Chauncey said. “We were cool. He lives out here. I’m literally like, ‘Hey Turbo, you want to hang out? You want to go get some lunch?’ And literally no response.”

Chauncey mentioned that having Turbo around during filming The Challenge was helpful for him, thanks to his advice and suggestions.

“He taught me some stuff in the house. I’m not gonna say what because I don’t want y’all to overthink it. But he taught me some stuff in the house, and you know, he’s won, so I’m gonna listen to it and use his advice as well.”

“The only problem I had is I just didn’t want to wake him up while he was sleeping,” Chauncey joked.

Chauncey revealed how he’s worked on his big Challenge fear

Chauncey said his whole process in doing The Challenge was to go in and “just have fun” rather than worrying about winning. However, he and Amber agreed as they played the game more, they started to want to win that million dollars more.

The duo stood tall by defeating veteran show winners Veronica Portillo and Darrell Taylor in an elimination. However, one of his biggest moments during Chauncey’s season was his inability to handle a daily challenge involving being on the edge of a tall building at night. Despite being in a harness with safety precautions, Chauncey never felt 100% safe.

Host TJ Lavin called Chauncey out briefly during The Challenge episode, as the rookie refused to participate in that daily, getting a DQ. However, he’s vowed not to let TJ down again.

Chauncey said he has worked on overcoming his fear of being up on tall buildings. To help with that, he said he recently visited the top of a building in Los Angeles with a friend and Amber to look over the edge a bit. He also revealed he went to a six-week hypnosis to overcome his fear of heights but doesn’t know if it worked yet. However, he said he felt more comfortable at the top of the building in Los Angeles.

“I told TJ I would never do it again, and I will keep my word,” Chauncey said.

Fans will get to see more of Chauncey and Amber during The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion, which based on a teaser trailer, looks to include Amber revealing her pregnancy to castmates and viewers.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c on MTV.