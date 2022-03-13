The Challenge CBS cast spoilers: Insider reveals more stars from Survivor, Love Island are part of the show

Fans of The Challenge are hoping to see host TJ Lavin return to host the CBS Challenge spinoff series. Pic credit: MTV

Two more reality TV stars have been revealed as part of The Challenge CBS spinoff series, where the finalists will head on to a bigger global tournament to crown a world champion.

An insider shared the latest update on Sunday, days after revealing a list of over 25 stars from Survivor, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother set to appear in the show.

The latest update also arrives shortly after the insider revealed that five cast members are no longer in the CBS Challenge’s main cast, although two will be alternates on standby.

This report will contain potential spoilers for the upcoming spinoff of The Challenge, including names of various cast members set to film for the season.

Love Island, Survivor star added to The Challenge CBS cast

While The Challenge CBS spinoff cast has yet to get announced officially, an online insider has been revealing spoilers for which reality TV stars are in Argentina to film.

The spoilers have arrived via a Challenge Vevmo forum, @mtvchallengeinsder Instagram, and @GamerVev on Twitter. In the latest update, (below) Love Island 3’s Florita Diaz and Survivor: World’s Apart star Mike Holloway are now part of the show’s cast.

They’ll join the many other CBS reality TV stars mentioned in Monsters & Critics’ previous Challenge spoilers report. They include Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor’s Tyson Apostol.

Florita is one of several Love Island 3 cast members revealed for the spinoff. Online spoilers indicated that Love Island 3’s Shannon St. Claire, Josh Goldy, Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, Olivia Kaiser, and Korey Gandy were part of the cast.

Additionally, Love Island’s Kyra Young and Love Island 2’s Cely Vazquez were among the cast members revealed online. However, an updated report indicated that Josh Goldy, Shannon St. Claire, Korey Gandy, and Olivia Kaiser are no longer in the main cast.

Based on the online rumors, Josh and Shannon will remain as alternate cast members if CBS needs replacements for the main cast.

The Challenge CBS finalists will compete in War of the Worlds

The Challenge CBS is currently a working title for the spinoff series, which will feature only reality TV stars from CBS competing in a Challenge season. As mentioned, CBS’ show includes former Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor cast members.

The CBS show features American cast members, while three other spinoff series will take place in other countries. They are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK. There haven’t been any spoilers about who’s in the other casts or when those shows will start filming.

However, it’s believed the CBS cast members are already quarantining so they can film the upcoming spinoff in Argentina. In the coming weeks, spoilers should arrive for eliminations, and eventually, there will be finalists revealed for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

It’s an upcoming two-part global tournament with episodes headed to Paramount Plus. The tournament will feature finalists from the CBS, Argentina, Australi, and UK Challenge shows.

A previous report indicated that The Challenge: War of the Worlds tournament winner will be named the first-ever Challenge World Champion. It’s still unclear if there will only be one winner or a man and a woman will get crowned as winners for the tournament.

Stay tuned as more details will arrive in the coming weeks leading up to the show’s premiere, speculated to happen this summer.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.