The Challenge: Big T Fazakerley unfollows castmates amid rumored drama from the show

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley became a favorite for many fans of The Challenge with her quirky behavior, funny commentary, and underdog journey throughout the competition series.

The UK Shipwrecked star appeared in four seasons of the show, with her debut in War of the Worlds 2 and her last appearance during Spies, Lies & Alliance.

During that recent season, Big T had several partners, including Survivor’s Tommy Sheehan, Love Island’s Jeremiah White, and MTV’s Nelson Thomas.

While she was able to come back after losing one elimination to Amanda Garcia, she was eliminated for good by rookie Emy Alupei.

After her time on SLA, Big T revealed she would be leaving The Challenge to pursue her education in culinary arts to become a chef.

While she’d been quiet regarding her Challenge activity, it was recently revealed that she unfollowed three of her castmates from the show in a surprising move.

This report will contain some spoilers for upcoming seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

Big T unfollows castmates from The Challenge

Based on a recent update from a Challenge superfan account on Instagram, Big T is no longer following three castmates from Spies, Lies, & Allies. They are SLA rookies Michele Fitzgerald, Berna Canbeldek, and Corey Lay.

Based on a screenshot (below), Corey indicated he was busy or would’ve unfollowed Big T first, suggesting a feud or drama between them.

Screenshot indicates Big T unfollowed three Challenge castmates. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

As mentioned, all three appeared as competitors during Season 37, but none reached the final. Big T advanced the farthest of the four individuals.

She didn’t return for Ride or Dies due to pursuing her education in culinary arts. Corey was nearly part of the season, but his partner backed out. Meanwhile, Michele returned with her Survivor pal, Jay Starrett, for the MTV show.

Spoilers suggest MTV drama between Corey and Big T

In spoilers from filming for MTV’s Season 39, it was revealed that Big T is among the returning stars in the cast. So is former finalist Melissa Reeves, Big T’s good friend.

Also in the cast will be Corey, Michele, and Berna, so the speculation is that the recent unfollowing is due to whatever happened while filming occurred.

As Monsters and Critics reported with previous online spoilers, a list of the potential hookups and drama on Season 39 of The Challenge featured Big T in several fights.

One of the fights in the spoilers was “Corey vs Big T & Melissa,” which seems to be where the drama was. Another fight is listed as “Berna vs the girls,” which may have also involved Big T.

A screenshot from @challengeteaa on Instagram shows messages from Corey and Big T. In one, Big T calls out Corey for “crying” and “begging,” with Big T suggesting he deserves an Oscar.

In another message, Corey calls Big T “fake.” A fan posted a message to warn Melissa that Corey was going after her friend, but Corey replied, indicating he and Melissa are on good terms.

A screenshot reveals messages involving Corey and Big T. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

In addition to the other drama in spoilers, Big T and Melissa are rumored to be part of drama or a fight involving Hughie Maughan, another Spies, Lies & Allies castmate.

Season 39 finished filming in late July, with a winner crowned at the final. The MTV season hasn’t been given a premiere date yet, so it may be a little while before fans see what caused the feuds among these castmates.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.