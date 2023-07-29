The Challenge spoilers: Amanda Garcia throws shade at castmate with Season 39 winner reveal

The drama continues between Amanda Garcia and her castmate on The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff, Tori Deal.

With recent The Challenge Season 39 spoilers revealing who won the upcoming MTV season, Amanda was amongst several Challenge stars who reacted.

Others included former MTV Challengers Jemmye Carroll and Marie Roda, who both seemed to take issue with the show winner or season format.

The spoilers presented a first-time winner for The Challenge, as the next installment of the competition series features a cast of individuals who have never won the show.

However, the Season 39 winner gave Amanda the perfect opportunity to take another shot at her USA 2 castmate by throwing shade.

Remember that this report will feature spoilers for The Challenge 39, including the name of the season’s winner.

Amanda throws shade at USA 2 castmate over Season 39 winner

The Challenge Season 39 brings a cast of competitors that some fans are completely against because it’s mostly newer cast members. Only three have appeared in a final, and none have won a season.

Host TJ Lavin recently unveiled the final during filming, and a winner was crowned. The Season 39 final spoilers indicated that former Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emanuel Neagu won in his second season of The Challenge.

With the reveal, several of the show’s cast members took to the spoiler post’s comment section to give their thoughts. Amanda brought up how Emanuel might get a visit from a certain someone now that he’d won.

“Hahahahahaha now you know who bout to come knockin on his door again 😂😂😂🥴🥴🥴😂😂 #thecloutchasindontstop,” Amanda commented.

Jemmye also suggested, “The challenge gods truly HATE us” due to who won the latest season.

Marie brought up that the latest season’s format robbed the opportunity to have a man and woman win. If there had been, then Nurys Mateo finished second, and Colleen Schneider came in third.

It’s not the first time the show has featured just one winner. The first All Stars spinoff season left some fans and cast members irritated that only one person was awarded the grand prize, while other OGs were only praised for finishing TJ’s final.

Amanda and Tori may have drama during USA 2 spinoff

Amanda’s comment above refers to her castmates Tori and Emanuel, who had a showmance during the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Tori and Emanuel also got together after the season ended but ultimately didn’t continue with a relationship.

There’s no love lost between Amanda and Tori, as Amanda has previously revealed she just doesn’t like her castmate. The same may be true of Tori, who fired a shot at Amanda after The Challenge: USA 2 trailer and cast photos arrived.

In a group photo featuring the spinoff’s six MTV stars, Tori placed a clown emoji over Amanda’s face. Amanda learned about it later and blasted Tori with remarks on Twitter, calling her a “loser” and “steroid injecting prostitute,” among other harsh things.

Tori reacted to Amanda’s remarks, suggesting she might get a lawyer involved due to her castmates’ “libel” and “slander.” However, nothing seemed to happen beyond the castmates’ online war of words.

In a recent promotional video, Amanda brought up the lesson she learned from her previous elimination loss to Tori during Spies, Lies & Allies. She said if she goes into another physical elimination and has to call someone down, it won’t be the “f***ing linebacker that’s standing on the bleachers.”

The USA 2 trailer also features Amanda yelling “I hate you” at someone off-camera, so fans will find out if that is Tori she’s directing her anger toward or someone else.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.