The Challenge: Michele Fitzgerald comments on her Ride or Dies season and teammate

Michele Fitzgerald appears in an interrogation scene during Ride or Dies Episode 8. Pic credit: MTV

With Michele Fitzgerald joining MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, she became one of the latest Survivor stars to join the show. However, she followed in the footsteps of other Survivor stars who joined The Challenge before her, including her friend Jay Starrett.

Michele returned for a second season with Ride or Dies, where individuals were teamed up with loved ones, family members, or close friends to compete for a share of $1 million prize money.

Naturally, her teammate was Jay, and the duo looked to be one of the teams to beat amongst the field of competitors for Season 38.

However, they ran into some issues along the way with the game, making it difficult for the duo to compete against some of the cast’s veteran Challenge stars.

Following the airing of Ride or Dies Episode 8, Michele took to Instagram to share photos from the season and comment about the “wild little ride.”

This report contains spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge Season 38.

Michele Fitzgerald reacts to The Challenge: Ride or Dies season

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 8 was just before the midway point of the season and saw Jay and Michele get sent into elimination.

Unfortunately, the duo went up against an impressive rookie team in Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, who also got help from veteran cast members cheering them on from the upper level during the Spun Out elimination.

That led to Survivor stars Jay and Michele getting sent home around the halfway point, unable to show what they were capable of in a final.

Following the episode’s airing on MTV, Michele took to Instagram, sharing 10 photos of herself and Jay from the season. Images included shots of them at daily challenges, the interrogation room, and Michele hugging Jay after they lost the elimination.

She also shared a quote in which she reacted to her second season of the show and praised her teammate despite not being sure what to think ahead of them working together.

“I’m so glad @mtv took a chance casting two crazy Survivors on a team this szn of @thechallenge . Before filming, I thought being Jay’s partner could be amazing or an absolute s**t show and I think it’s safe to say it was a little bit of both 😂😂 @jqskim,” the former Survivor winner said in her caption.

“Thanks for being the calm to my crazy, my voice of reason and a true friend to me. These photos capture the ups and downs of our wild little ride 🎢 love you loco 🤍🤍,” Michele said.

Michele navigated difficult Ride or Dies season

As mentioned, Michele and Jay entered the latest Challenge season considered one of the strong teams to beat. While they didn’t feature former champions of MTV’s show, they consisted of a former Survivor winner, Michele, and a strong third-time Challenger, Jay, looking to add their names to the history books.

They won two daily challenges during the season, keeping themselves out of eliminations. It also meant scrambling to decide on four teams for the possible matchup. That put targets on their back, and many castmates and fans feel they messed up when they had the opportunity to make power moves.

Michele often found herself in difficult situations with her friends and castmates, including Nany Gonzalez and Laurel Stucky, bringing the former Survivor star to tears over several conversations.

The issues resulted from trying to figure out the best moves to make in the game or dealing with the reality of castmates she felt close to putting her into elimination.

In Episode 8, a scene featured Michele’s good friend in the house, Amber Borzotra, feeling that Michele pushed her aside when she tried to comfort her about getting put in as one of the elimination teams. It led to a later scene at the bar as they seemingly talked things out.

Michele commented about that instance on her Twitter during the episode, saying she never shoved Amber away. She also mentioned how Amber made a deal with Jordan Wiseley and was “trying to process” things.

Pic credit: @meeshfitz/Twitter

While Michele had some tough situations to navigate, each season of The Challenge brought her more experience. In her second season, she continues to show that she could be a future champion as she’s gained insight into navigating the political and social game necessary for making the final.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.