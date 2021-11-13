The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal elimination matchups, cast member’s potential injury

Some of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members will return for All Stars 3. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere arrived recently with fans excited for the return of their favorite OGs to compete in the spinoff series.

Meanwhile, a third season is close to wrapping up, and The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers have given an idea of what’s on the way.

While the spoilers had mostly revealed which cast members were filming and who had been eliminated, some new online details show the elimination matchups and winners.

In addition, online spoilers may have recently revealed one cast member’s injury that could have contributed to them leaving the season.

Several All Stars 3 elimination matchups revealed

The Challenge: All Stars 3 season started filming in Panama several weeks ago and features quite the cast, including many former champions from MTV’s show.

Some of the All Stars, 3 cast members include Wes Bergmann, Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Veronica Portillo, Kendal Sheppard, and KellyAnne Judd. There are also former finalists Sylvia Elsrode, Nia Moore, and Kailah Casillas.

Over the past weeks, GamerVev (@mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram) revealed spoilers for the eliminated competitors. However, it was unknown who defeated those cast members to send them home.

Several elimination matchups and their winners have been revealed, including one involving two of the show’s former champions. Scroll through the spoilers post below to see the stars involved in three matchups.

Of the matchups shown above, an intriguing elimination involved two-time Challenge champion Wes Bergmann defeating Yes Duffy.

The 43-year-old Yes was the winner of the first season of the All Stars spinoff, as he came out ahead of Darrell Taylor and the rest of the finalists in terms of total points. Yes, a former Road Rules star, also won during The Challenge 2000 season.

Wes, 36, has been on recent seasons of the MTV show, including last season’s Double Agents, where he had a less than desirable outcome, getting eliminated earlier in the season by his friend Devin Walker. He was a winner on The Challenge’s The Duel and Rivals II seasons.

The other matchups above mention Beth Stolarczyck defeating former champ Kendal Sheppard and Tina Barta winning an elimination matchup over her All Stars 2 castmate, Cynthia Roberts.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast member’s injury surfaces

About a week ago, the Vevmo spoilers forum thread for All Stars 3 indicated that a total of 13 individuals were eliminated from the spinoff season. Seven of the names on that list are female competitors, including Jemmye Carroll, Beth Stolarczyck, and Tina Barta.

Interestingly, Jemmye had to leave due to a family emergency, with the details of that unspecified. Beth, who was on standby as an alternate cast member, was brought in as a replacement.

Beth arrived after Tina’s departure, which was reported as an elimination. However, there were no details given for that matchup yet.

Recently, an image surfaced showing off Tina wearing a black cast on her left arm. That may indicate an injury she suffered during a daily challenge or in an elimination event.

Pic credit: @jaybackupp_/Instagram

Details of the injury are likely to come out in the future, along with more elimination matchups and winners. It looks like an unfortunate situation for The Challenge legend may have cost her a shot at winning All Stars 3 unless the injury happened in her elimination, similar to Jisela Delgado’s in the first season.

Tina currently appears in the cast for the second season of the spinoff series on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. Based on All Stars 2, Episode 1, it looks like she’s still one of the top competitors in her return to the show years later.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 season premiere is TBA.