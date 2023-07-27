The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Charity Lawson engaged?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the remainder of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson’s journey on The Bachelorette will come to an end soon.

There are only a handful of episodes left until The Bachelorette fans find out if Charity gets her happy ending or not.

Only four guys remain in the running to win Charity’s heart.

Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko are headed to hometown visits next week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Charity has made it crystal clear she’s looking for an engagement and a husband out of her The Bachelorette experience.

So did that happen? Let’s take what we know about the end of Charity’s The Bachelorette journey.

Is The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson engaged?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Bachelorette fans were convinced Charity leaked her final pick a couple of weeks ago. Well, it turns out she did, and front-runner Dotun receives the final rose.

Reality Steve has done it again, spilling all of The Bachelorette tea for the rest of the season, including that Dotun proposes to Charity in Fiji.

In an Instagram post, Reality Steve shared several slides, revealing how the next eliminations go down.

Aaron doesn’t get a rose following hometown dates. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering he will be in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Xavier gets sent packing following the fantasy suite week, leaving Dotun and Joey as Charity’s final two suitors.

More The Bachelorette spoilers

The mid-season trailer features someone coming back to try again with Charity in Fiji and not leaving until Charity speaks to him. Although it’s easy to think that would be a Brayden Bowers move, it’s not.

Aaron’s the one who causes the ruckus, shaking things up for Charity in between her dates with Joey and Dotun. Despite his best efforts, Charity doesn’t waiver, and Aaron once again gets sent home.

The Bachelorette fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Charity and Dotun get engaged. However, before that moment, Charity will face all her former suitors in the Men Tell All special, which never disappoints.

To recap, next up is hometown visits, followed by fantasy suites, then Men Tell All, and lastly, the three-hour finale.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko will make their first official appearance as an engaged couple on the After The Rose special, where the next The Bachelor should be revealed.

Does anyone else think that since Charity picks Dotun that Joey Graziadei would be a great pick for The Bachelor?

What do you think of Charity and Dotun getting engaged? Are you surprised by her choice?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.