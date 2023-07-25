When is The Bachelorette finale? That’s the question fans are asking as Charity Lawson narrows her guys down to four after only five episodes.

The Bachelorette just began, but the finale will be here before we know it.

Yes, Charity’s season will be a bit shorter than previous seasons.

She sent Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad home this week, leaving Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko as her final four.

Hometown visits are next week, which means the end of Charity’s journey is near.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at the rest of The Bachelorette’s schedule for this summer.

When is The Bachelorette finale?

The Bachelorette finale will air on Monday, August 21. Deadline confirmed the date when it revealed the show was moving back to its original time slot of Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Charity’s season had previously been in the Mondays 9/8c time slot, something fans did not like as the norm has always been the 8/7c time.

In true The Bachelorette fashion, the finale will be a three-hour event. The first two hours will focus on whether Charity finds love or not.

After The Finale, Rose will immediately follow the revelation of Charity’s final pick. This should be when the next The Bachelor is revealed too.

The rest of The Bachelorette schedule goes as follows. Next week hometown visits, then fantasy suite week, followed by Men Tell All and the finale.

Never fear Bachelor Nation because once Charity has ended her run as The Bachelorette, there will still be plenty of Bachelor drama on ABC this fall.

More Bachelor Nation news

ABC has doubled down on Bachelor Nation for its fall line-up, thanks to the ongoing Writers Strike.

Monday nights have Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 playing out. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a few of Charity’s men are headed to the beach for another shot at love.

Tuesday nights this fall will feature the newest addition to Bachelor Nation, The Golden Bachelor. The twist on the hit franchise has been talked about for years but will finally debut with Gerry Turner in the lead spot.

While those are certainly exciting shows to look forward to this fall, Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is still in full swing with a lot to still hit ABC airwaves.

Will it be Xavier, Dotun, Joey, or Aaron who gets down on one knee for Charity?

Tune in to find out, or click here for some The Bachelorette spoilers.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.