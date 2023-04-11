The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson’s final four revealed

While it may seem like Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor just ended, Charity Lawson is already down to her final four on The Bachelorette.

Charity, who came in fourth on Zach’s season, was announced as the Season 20 Bachelorette just a few weeks ago.

She was memorably sent home after her hometown date when Zach chose to carry on his connections with contestants Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity.

However, Charity seemed excited as ever to embark on her own experience as the Bachelorette, especially after saying that she has fully worked through her feelings for Zach and has processed her breakup on The Bachelor.

Fans of the hit ABC reality franchise know how fast the Bachelor world moves, and as of now, Charity is already down to her top contenders after starting her journey for love in mid-March.

So, who has it all come down to out of Charity’s large group of suitors?

Charity Lawson chooses her final four contestants on The Bachelorette

According to reality gossip king Reality Steve, Charity is down to her final four candidates, whom, if traditions hold up, she will be going on hometown dates with.

Tanner Courtad, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko are rumored to be the Season 20 leading contestants.

First up is Tanner, who is 30 years old and hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While Tanner’s Instagram account is private, his bio says he is a trainer at Walk At Home and a “fix-and-flip Lender” at Kiavi. He is also working on his Future Self fitness app, which will offer easy-to-follow home workouts.

Next is Joey Graziadei, the 27-year-old contestant from Koloa, Hawaii. His LinkedIn bio says he is an ike’ ola ambassador at Kukuiula Development Co. and is a former tennis professional.

While Joey’s social media is also set to private, he is followed by another member of the Bachelor franchise — Jason Tartick.

Contestant Aaron Bryant, 29, fits right into Bachelor Nation as a San Diego native — where many members of the franchise have settled down after appearing on the show.

Aaron’s Instagram bio reveals he previously attended Tulane University, and his LinkedIn profile says he currently works as a major market sales executive at Paycor.

Last on the roster is 30-year-old Dotun Olubeko from Fresno, California.

Reality Steve has reported that Dotun is a fitness coach and previously ran track for California State University, Chico.

Dotun Olubeko, 30, Fresno, CA. (IG: dptfitness). Fitness coach. Ran track (hurdles) at Chico St University. Impressive resume.



Here comes everyone’s favorite now… pic.twitter.com/dXYEGWbnCU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 8, 2023

Charity Lawson details her first night as the Bachelorette

After Charity’s group of suitors made their limo entrances and introduced themselves to the leading lady, Charity couldn’t help but label her first night as the Bachelorette as “a good one.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Charity admitted to being excited about the experience after letting her initial nerves subside.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys… I was laughing the whole night,” she dished after night one.

While Charity said she “came in with little alarms wanting to go off,” she overcame her fears and doubts as the night when on, which she said ended up being “worth it.”

While Charity may be down to her final four in real time, The Bachelorette fans will have to wait a few more months for the series premiere on June 26 to watch her journey unfold.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.