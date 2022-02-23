Jason Tartick predicts Susie Evans will be the next Bachelorette

Jason Tartick foresees a bright future for Susie Evans within The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans got more screen time this week as she had the opportunity to dazzle in ball gowns during what some The Bachelor viewers refer to as the ‘Pretty Woman date.’

After the latest episode, several viewers voiced their belief that Susie could be the next Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick echoed those sentiments.

Jason Tartick thinks Susie Evans could be the next Bachelorette

Susie Evans has been a likely candidate for the next Bachelorette largely due to her bubbly personality and resemblance to beloved Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Susie was highlighted even more as she became one of the few women to get a second one-on-one date.

During the date, Susie got to try on luxurious gowns and was showered with gifts, including a pair of red bottoms.

The date ended with Susie receiving a rose and making it to hometowns next week.

While Clayton and Susie are still exploring their relationship, after she became the first woman to tell the lead that she was falling in love with him, viewers and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick think Susie might have even more in store with the franchise.

Jason took to Twitter to share his prediction, writing, “I’m making the prediction right now, if Susie doesn’t end up Clayton, she’s next #thebachelorette.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @Jason_Tartick/Twitter

Considering Jason is currently engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, he likely has a fair amount of insight into what makes a good Bachelorette, and he appears to think Susie has all the qualifications.

If Susie were to become the next Bachelorette, it’s possible she’d become well acquainted with Tartick’s fiancee if Bristowe returns as a host of the series.

Gabby Windey also predicted to be the Bachelorette by Bachelor Nation star

While Jason Tartick predicts Susie Evans will be the next Bachelorette, former Bachelor Nick Viall predicted a different woman from Clayton Echard’s season could be the next leading lady.

After Clayton went on a one-on-one date with Gabby Windey, Nick expressed that he would not be shocked if Gabby ended up becoming the next Bachelorette.

Do you agree with Jason Tarticks’ prediction that Susie Evans will be the next Bachelorette? Or do you more agree with Nick Viall’s prediction that Gabby Windey could be the next star of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.