The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson sends a guy home for acting like it’s ‘spring break’

We’re past the mostly cringy entrances, and now, The Bachelorette is in full swing as Charity Lawson tries to figure out who is there for the right reason and send home the guys who are just there to party.

Tonight is no exception, and to get us all ready for another episode, The Bachelorette has shared a snippet of what to expect as Charity gets upset and sends one of her guys packing.

It’s not just any guy, either. It’s one who caught her eye early on, but after he’s accused of treating this journey like it’s “spring break,” Charity cuts the cord and tells him to go home.

After all, Charity has one thing on her mind — finding her Mr. Right.

From first impression to worst impression

Last week, as The Bachelorette kicked off, we met all the guys and watched as Charity chose Brayden Bowers to receive her first impression rose.

It was awkward when Charity pulled Brayden aside to talk to him about what was said to her brother. But it turns out she just didn’t want to give up the surprise too early, rewarding Brayden’s interest in her with the special rose.

It was quite a surprise to see, considering The Bachelorette spoilers that have already come out, and now, it looks like we know why things are shaking out the way they are.

Based on a sneak peek shared on The Bachelorette’s Instagram page, it looks like Brayden may be going from a great first impression to a quick exit after one of the guys pulls Charity aside to tell her about Brayden’s antics.

And while we can’t see what all plays out or if he does go home, we see Charity making it clear that the guys there with her better be there for her, or they can just “go home.”

Aaron Bryant snags Charity’s first one-on-one date, and sparks fly

It seems that Aaron Bryant may be more of Charity’s speed than Brayden Bowers, especially after seeing another sneak peek shared ahead of the new episode.

He gets the first one-on-one date, and let’s just say that the chemistry is on point for these two.

The date starts with champagne and great conversation as Charity tells Aaron she wants what his parents have — a long, happy marriage. It also spoke volumes of Aaron in how he talked about his parents’ relationship.

When the pair locked lips, it was pretty clear they were into each other, and we can’t wait to see how their relationship unfolds.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.