The Bachelorette sneak peek casts doubt on season finale spoilers — Do we really know who wins?

Michelle Young’s final two might be different than what we’ve heard in The Bachelorette spoilers. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is starting to wind down as she heads to the Fantasy Suites this week. But now, a new sneak peek has been released, and it’s teasing that we may actually not know how this season ends after all.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead that may or may not be correct, so tread lightly if you don’t want to know what has been said about the end of Michelle Young’s season.

New The Bachelorette sneak peek has fans second guessing early season finale spoilers

Michelle is about to whittle her suitors down to the final two on the next episode of The Bachelorette. And while we thought we knew who the final two would be, now we can’t help but wonder if the season finale spoilers are actually all wrong based on a tweet from the official The Bachelorette Twitter account.

“Think you know who Michelle will choose? Well guess again. Watch the final three become the final two, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu,” the latest teaser is captioned.

We already know that Michelle has to choose between Nayte, Joe, and Brandon, sending one of them home at the end of this episode. And based on the sneak peek below, it will be a very emotional experience for her.

But are they trying to throw us off the trail?

In the sneak peek, it looks like Nayte and Brandon are at odds, with Brandon calling Michelle his “woman” and his “wife.” Nayte doesn’t look impressed, but then Brandon asks Michelle, in a very serious tone, if he can speak with her. That’s when the scene is cut, and we see Michelle in tears, talking about who she has to send home.

It looks like she is talking about Brandon in the clip, but is it? Or is this a production trick to try and throw us all off?

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Think you know who Michelle will choose? Well guess again. Watch the final three become the final two, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/9Pyb0Ofv9A — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 11, 2021

Reality Steve confirmed Michelle Young’s final two The Bachelorette men months ago

Michelle has long teased that the end of her season will be “unexpected” and even shared that she has no regrets about what she did during her time on the show.

In October, Reality Steve revealed Michelle Young’s final two, sharing that it was actually Joe Coleman who came in third, having been sent home after Fantasy Suites. That left Brandon and Nayte as the final two, with Brandon already making it clear that he wants to marry Michelle.

Based on more Reality Steve spoilers, that may not happen, though, and that’s because Michelle supposedly picks Nayte. Reality Steve has even confirmed that Nayte and Michelle are currently happily engaged.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.