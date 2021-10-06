The Bachelorette Season 18 spoilers: Does Michelle Young get engaged?

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is two weeks away and viewers want to know if she ends up engaged. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is around the corner!

Michelle was the runner-up on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. During the After the Final Rose special, it was announced that, for the first time ever, there would be two Bachelorettes in one year.

Katie Thurston led her season in June of 2021 and left engaged to Blake Moynes.

Michelle’s season premieres on October 19, and viewers are wondering if Michelle will have the same luck.

Viewers can always wait for the finale, but for those who can’t wait any longer, Monsters and Critics has the answer to that question now!

Does Michelle end her season of The Bachelorette engaged?

Good news! Michelle does end up giving out her final rose and receiving a proposal from one of the contestants on her season– but who?

This time it’s not someone the franchise has already met but a newcomer.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle gets engaged to Natye Olukoya. Now, go on. Feel free to stalk his Instagram as we did.

Reality Steve has previously teased that Natye was a promising candidate up until this point.

He revealed that Michelle took Natye on a one-on-one in Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota. The season started out in Palm Springs and transitioned partway through to Minnesota so this tweet alone means Natye made it past that transition point.

“Michelle currently on a 1-on-1 date with two of her female friends and Nayte Olukoya. They took a pontoon boat out on Lake Minnetonka then arrived at Lord Fletchers where Michelle & Nayte played volleyball with her two friends,” he tweeted, along with pictures.

He revealed that Michelle chose him again for yet another one-on-one date two weeks later.

“Her 1-on-1 today was with Nayte Olukoya, the guy she was on the boating date with on Lake Minnetonka 2 episodes ago,” he wrote with more pics.

Who is Natye Olukoya?

Michelle found herself one tall drink of water when it comes to Natye– literally. She’s pretty tall herself at 5-feet-9-inches tall, but Natye is a whopping 6-feet-8-inches.

Natye is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas.

More importantly, he seemingly has a winning personality.

His ABC bio reads, “When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte. He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party.”

Even though Michelle has a great sense of humor and personality, he doesn’t seem to be worried about her stealing his thunder, but rather wants his woman to shine.

“His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” his bio continues.

His bio also states he’s “looking for a teammate for life,” and being that Michelle has a background in basketball and gave Matt James a jersey, it seems like she’s looking for the same thing.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.