Michelle Young says The Bachelorette finale will be ‘really, really emotional’

The Bachelorette star Michelle Young has teased that her season finale will not disappoint when it comes to drama.

One moment in the mid-season preview that particularly caught viewers’ attention was when she collapsed to the floor crying.

As she cries on the floor, she’s heard saying, “This is so hard.”

Michelle opened up about that moment with ET as the big finale gets closer.

“It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be really, really emotional,” Michelle admitted.

Michelle also gave another hint about her finale that seems like a big oxymoron.

She shared, “There’s clarity and confusion.”

Michelle Young addresses how The Bachelorette has made her more emotional

Just like any season of The Bachelorette, those tears viewers saw Michelle shed in the preview won’t be the only ones.

While there has been speculation about whether those tears in the preview are real or not, Michelle is maintaining that not only were they real but there are more to come.

Even though Michelle is level-headed, the process has brought out her vulnerable side.

“I typically don’t normally allow people to see me cry,” she said. “I feel like America has seen me cry more than my friends have seen me cry. And they’re going to see me shed more tears.”

Michelle Young shares if she has any regrets about her time on The Bachelorette

Michelle also weighed in on the tough choices she had to make as The Bachelorette and whether she regretted any of them.

“I don’t regret any of the decisions I made,” she added. “I learned a lot along the way… I feel like I gave it everything that I could. I stayed true to who I was. I don’t have regrets. I’m trying to embrace it as we go…I didn’t wish away the pain. I didn’t wish away the good feelings.”

While her response could go either way, she did feel optimistic about the outcome making it seem like she may have found her happily ever after on the show.

For now, Michelle is left with eight men including Nayte, Martin, Clayton, Brandon J, Rick, Olu, Joe, and Rodney.

Eventually, these eight will dwindle down to the final four who get to show Michelle their hometowns. Then Michelle has the option to enjoy fantasy suite dates with three of these men and introduce them to her family.

Last but not least, she will hear two proposals from the two remaining men and pick which one, if any, she wants to give her final rose to.

Viewers will just have to wait until the “really, really emotional” finale to find out (or read Monsters & Critics’ spoilers about whether she gets engaged.)

