The Bachelor women reflect on the end of Clayton Echard’s season and the new Bachelorettes

Clayton Echard’s contestants react to the end of his season. Pic credit: ABC

As Clayton Echard’s Season of The Bachelor came to a close, his contestants took to social media to share their thoughts on both the current and upcoming seasons.

Elizabeth Corrigan, Mara Agrait, and Teddi Wright cheered on the first double Bachelorettes as several other of their castmates opened up on what they would take away from the experience.

Here’s what Clayton Echard’s contestants had to say about the controversial end to his season.

Bachelor Nation alumni celebrate Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia being announced as Bachelorettes

Fan-favorite contestant Elizabeth Corrigan took to Instagram to post a tribute to her friend Gabby Windey as she was announced as one of The Bachelorettes.

“Raise your hand if you’re inspired by this beautiful person and how honorably she conducted herself,” Elizabeth captioned the photo set. “What an incredible example of what it can mean to be beautiful AND strong.”

Mara Agrait also posted a shot of Gabby and Rachel Recchia to her Instagram story in celebration of their upcoming season.



“My loves are starting their journey to find love…#together!!! And I couldn’t be more excited!” Mara captioned the picture.

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instgram

Teddi Wright also jumped in with, “we get to watch my best friends find love!! They deserve this.”

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Clayton Echard’s contestants reflect on their experience on The Bachelor

Several other notable contestants from the season marked the final episode with a post to Instagram.

Hunter Haag shared an album of photos of her time with the other women while on the show. The Bachelor ladies posed in their evening gowns, snuggled up on the sofa, and even crowded onto what appears to be a bed.

“Thankful this experience led me to my besties,” she captioned the post. “it may be the end of the season but it’s just the beginning!”

Lyndsey Windham followed up with the same photo of eleven of the women crowded into bed together as well as a behind-the-scenes video of them working out in floor-length dresses.

Jill Chin led with a photo of future Bachelorette Rachel and kept a light-hearted theme for her post as she documented the women taking mirror selfies and on a unique outing.

Sierra Jackson stunned in her first two photos in formal wear and a serious expression but opted for a funny face in her last shot with the women.

Even controversial night one contestant Claire Heilig marked the end of her short-lived Bachelor appearance with a post dedicated to her show “squad.”

Despite outspoken support for Gabby and Rachel, Marlena Wesh was one of the few contestants to publicly post a picture for Susie Evans after Susie reunited with Clayton.

“To the literal best friend I walked away with from this experience: I love you so much and am SO proud of you for always following your heart,” Marlena captioned a shot of the two in matching black sparkling dresses.

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

The season has officially come to an end for these contestants, but it is likely that fans can look forward to seeing several of them again when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.