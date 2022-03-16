The Bachelor: Who was Clayton Echard’s final pick and are they still together?

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans shocked fans by reuniting at the After the Final Rose special. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor ended just as controversially as it started last night. After deciding to send both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey home early, Clayton was promptly rejected at his own proposal.

However, despite appearing to end the season alone, Bachelor fans were shocked by the mystery woman who reached out to Clayton after the show.

Clayton revealed he did find love on his season, and then brought up the mystery woman to join him onstage for the After the Final Rose special.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans reunited and are moving in together

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard beamed as they made their first public debut as a couple minutes after the audience watched Susie leave Clayton alone in Iceland.

The couple, self-termed as ‘Claysie,’ cuddled up on the hot seat to reveal how they reconciled and where they stand now.

The two reconnected after time apart and have now been together for four months. The relationship is so serious that Clayton has sold his condo, quit his job, and is moving to Virginia to live with Susie.

Susie, in turn, gushed over her boyfriend Clayton, calling him “incredible” and declaring that she loved him several times.

When asked if Susie made the whole experience worth it, Clayton said, “1000%. I mean, I couldn’t be happier. I spent the last four months with her, and she just impresses me more and more every day, and she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Susie Evans accepts Clayton Echard’s final rose

The newest Bachelor Nation couple ended their segment with a do-over of their final moments in Iceland. This time, Susie was thrilled to accept the final rose, and they sealed it with a kiss.

Clayton also took to Instagram to post a set of photos of both him and Susie and the pair posing with his parents.

“Most importantly, happy because I met the most incredible woman that each and every day makes me realize how truly lucky I am to stand by her side,” Clayton wrote of Susie. The Bachelor also reflected on the self-growth and mistakes he made while on the show.

Susie opted for a more light-hearted caption to accompany the photo of her and Clayton cozied up.

As for an engagement, the couple dodged the question posed by host Jesse Palmer. It appears that a wedding is not in the near future for the pair, but fans will get to see the two navigate living together as Clayton takes on Virginia.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.