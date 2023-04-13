The Bachelor winner Kaity Biggar shows how she gets her signature curls with new tutorial

Kaity Biggar has finally given the people what they want — a hair tutorial.

After appearing on and winning the most recent season of The Bachelor, Kaity’s fans have been asking her to share her secrets regarding achieving perfectly curled locks.

The Austin native took to TikTok, where she shared her entire routine after saying “so many people” asked her how she does her hair.

“Alright, let’s curl this mane,” Kaity said as she shuffled through her tousled hair.

The Season 27 winner started by sectioning off her blonde locks and applying a heat protector, which she is passionate about.

“Always always always always use a heat protecting spray. It’s like sunscreen for your face but it’s for your hair,” she exclaimed.

The Bachelor star Kaity Biggar gives fans a hair-curling tutorial

Kaity continued to take a small section of hair and wrap it around her curling wand, which she purchased at Marshall’s. She also told viewers there is no need to buy an “expensive one.”

After curling the section of hair, Kaity sprayed it with hairspray to ensure that the curls wouldn’t “go anywhere.”

She then styled the final chunk of hair away from her face and informed her followers that the last step was to “brush these bad boys out.”

Bad boys, meaning, curls.

Kaity showed off her finished product at the end of the video, with her softly curled hair lying perfectly over her shoulders.

As a leading contestant on The Bachelor throughout the season, Kaity made quite an impression on fans — especially as she got engaged to leading man Zach Shallcross in the finale episode.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross discuss life after The Bachelor

Now that the season is over and the two are officially engaged, life looks quite different for the future newlyweds.

Zach and Kaity conveniently lived in Austin before appearing on the show, so their plans to move in together will be easier than most. However, although the two are currently looking for a place, Kaity will wait to move in until her contract ends this summer.

After the finale airing, the pair showed excitement over doing the “simple things” together, such as going to a restaurant or sitting at a coffee shop.

The two documented their first “real life” date outside of the Bachelor bubble, which showed them drinking espresso martinis and enjoying a variety of dishes at a midtown Manhattan restaurant while doing post-show press in New York.

The two seem to truly enjoy their time together now that they can focus on building the next step of their lives together.

And speaking of building, Zach better be ready — there’s gonna be plenty of furniture for him to assemble in their new home, and we all know Kaity will not be shy in asking him to do it.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.