The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross shares his first ‘real life’ date with new fiancee Kaity Biggar

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have officially traded in over-the-top day dates for some casual dinner conversation.

As Season 27 of The Bachelor aired its finale this Monday, Bachelor Nation watched as frontman Zach gave his final rose to the 28-year-old ER nurse.

While the segments with his runner-up, Gabi Elnicki, were tough for viewers to watch, Zach seemed happy as ever as he got down on one knee and asked Kaity to marry him.

During their first public appearance on the After the Final Rose segment, the newly engaged couple showed their excitement for the “simple things” that are yet to come in their relationship.

Going from the extravagance of the show to staying in hiding during the season’s airing, Zach said he is looking forward to doing more “everyday” things with Kaity, such as going to a coffee shop or out to a restaurant.

While doing some press in New York City, the couple had their first official “real life” date, which they documented on their Instagram Stories.

The lovebirds dined at Quality Italian in Manhattan, where Zach shared a snap of his wife-to-be sipping on an espresso martini from across the table.

“First date kinda nervous,” Zach joked in the caption.

While the two had their fair share of memorable dates while filming The Bachelor last fall, this was their first official outing together as a future Mr. and Mrs.

Zach and Kaity go out to dinner together for the first time since filming The Bachelor. Pic credit: @zachshallcross/Instagram

Kaity also shared a quick video on her Story, which showed the two clinking their martini glasses to celebrate the simple yet momentous occasion.

Kaity and Zach enjoy espresso martinis at Quality Italian in NYC. Pic credit: @kaitybiggar/Instagram

While Kaity and Zach have been looking forward to moments like these, they’ve also talked about some other exciting things that are in the works for the future.

Zach and Kaity dish on their future plans

While recently appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kaity and Zach revealed that they will move in together after Kaity’s current contract ends in three months.

Zach said he is currently looking for a new place in Austin, Texas, which Kaity will move into sometime this summer. Since the two are Austin natives, the move should be fairly smooth for them both.

While neither Kaity nor Zach has ever lived with a partner, they said they are most looking forward to waking up next to each other every morning.

The two also revealed they plan to set a wedding date in 2025. Since The Bachelor is such an expedited process, they don’t necessarily feel any rush to tie the knot at the moment.

Zach explained that for now, they plan to focus their attention on their upcoming move and the act of slowly integrating their lives, specifically with friends and family.

“We have the rest of our lives to spend with each other that we don’t need to rush a wedding,” Zach said.

While Kaity and Zach enjoy the next steps of their relationship, fans can gear up for Charity Lawson’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, set to air later this year with a brand new time slot.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.