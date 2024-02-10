The Bachelor is giving us two episodes next week — Here’s what to know so you don’t miss out

Season 28 of The Bachelor has been great so far, with plenty of kissing, connections, and even a lot of drama.

Joey Graziadei is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor viewers can’t seem to get enough to the 28-year-old tennis coach from Royersford, Pennsylvania.

We can see why, too, because he is effortlessly romantic and always a gentleman, giving each woman his undivided attention, with a knack for making each of them feel like the only woman in the room.

So far this season, we’ve seen Joey go on two one-on-one dates, first with Daisy and then with Jenn, and each of those ladies earned a special place in Bachelor Nation’s hearts as fans just can’t get enough.

We’ve also seen plenty of drama with the group dates, the increasing competition, and a feud between Sydney and Maria that just won’t seem to stop.

Now, we’re about to get a double dose of The Bachelor, and we cannot wait.

The Bachelor will air on Monday and Tuesday nights this week

For those who just can’t get enough of The Bachelor, be excited because we’re getting two episodes this week.

The special two-night event starts on Monday at 8/7c on ABC and continues again on Tuesday at the same time.

During the special double episode week, Joey and the remaining 15 women will head to Europe, with the first stop being in Malta.

This is where Joey will really get a chance to dig in and get to know the remaining ladies with a string of fun group dates, even more one-on-one dates, and the part we can’t wait to see — a surely explosive two-on-one date featuring Maria and Sydney.

Will Joey finally put an end to the drama between Sydney and Maria?

The Bachelor viewers have been calling for Joey to send Sydney home after she accused Maria of bullying, and we’re hoping that’s what happens in Malta.

Maria shared a short clip of the drama on Friday, and in it, Joey opts not to give either of them a rose after their duo date that promises to be just as explosive as the rest of their clashes this season.

She teased that a date that included Sydney was “the last thing I wanted to do,” but Maria did what she had to do and now we’ll have to wait and see if it means she gets sent home or if Sydney will finally be sent packing.

Maria has been taking the high road, refusing to sink to Sydney’s level throughout the season and even took to social media and asked that everyone be kind after viewers started calling for Sydney to be sent home and popped up in Madina’s comment sections with hate after she claimed to have been bullied.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with a special Tuesday episode airing this week at 8/7c.