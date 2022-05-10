The Bachelor fans call out Madison Prewett’s relationship ‘cringe’ post about Grant Troutt

Fans have called out Madison Prewett and her new boyfriend for coming across as “cringy” in their recent posts. Pic credit: @grant_troutt/Instagram

Madison Prewett publicly announced her relationship with boyfriend Grant Troutt and fans have referred to the couples’ word choices as “cringy.”

Madison Prewett was seen as the runner-up on Season 24 of The Bachelor and notably left the show due to bachelor Peter Weber’s intimate relationships with the other women.

Although Peter and Madison ended up together even after he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, the two ultimately ended their short-lived relationship after the show aired.

Since going on The Bachelor, Madison has found love outside of Bachelor Nation with her new boyfriend, Grant Troutt. Keeping their relationship a secret for half a year, they finally shared “couple” photos and lengthy captions about each other on their Instagram feeds last week.

Fans have called Madison and Grant’s captions ‘cringy’

In both Madison Prewett and Grant Troutts’ relationship announcement posts, the long captions about one another incorporated a few words and phrases that had caught the eyes of many followers. The two in particular that fans called “cringe” included Madison referring to Grant as “the realest G” and Grant calling Madison his “shawty.”

In a repost by Instagram user @bachernation.scoop, fans were vocal in the comment section with their opinions on the couples’ word choices.

Many top comments on the post were fans agreeing with each other on the couples’ use of the words “shawty” and “the realest G.”

“Good for them, but her calling him her ‘realest G’ and him calling her his ‘shawty’ is pretty cringe,” one user wrote. Others chimed in with the comments “agreed” and “100000%.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Another user wrote, “My shawty has me [dead],” while another wrote back, “so cringe lol.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

“The captions 🥴 ” another fan wrote, with the similar response – “v cringe.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

“I got three sentences into his post and had to tap out because of the cringe,” another Instagram user commented.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Madison and Grant’s original relationship announcement posts

In Grant Troutts’ post to show off his new girlfriend, he shared a swipe-through of different photos of the pair side-by-side.

“Uhhh ohhhh. Sooo kinda got something I’ve been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months has flown by? You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world,” Grant wrote.

He went on to explain all of Madison’s adoring qualities before finishing off the lengthy caption with a quote by the rapper Drake. “Could write a book on what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time. For now just know, like drizzy drake said, ‘I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.'”

Similarly, Madison shared multiple photos of her and Grant in each others’ arms with a paragraph caption. “So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” she started the caption with.

She then introduced the name of her “secret” boyfriend to all of her Instagram fans and followers. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Whether the captions were cringy or not, many have still taken to the couples’ comment sections with congratulations and nothing but well wishes for their future together.

