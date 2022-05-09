Madison Prewett attends Kentucky Derby in hot pink 

Madison Prewett gets dressed up with her boyfriend for Derby Day. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett had Bachelor Nation buzzing with the announcement of her latest romantic relationship.

Now that Madison and her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, are public, The Bachelor Season 24 finalist has been sharing more photos from their outings together.

Recently, Madison and her man attended the Kentucky Derby and Madison shined in a hot pink ensemble.

Madison Prewett wears hot pink and a fancy hat at Kentucky Derby

Madison Prewett took to Instagram to share photos from her time at the Kentucky Derby as she cuddled up with her boyfriend Grant for several of the pics.

Madison looked pretty in pink as she wore a strapless hot pink dress with a large bow on the front.

The Bachelor Nation star completed the look with a large pink hat and silver strappy high heels.

Grant got in on the pink theme with his tie while wearing a navy blazer, white collared shirt, and neutral pants.

Madison captioned the post, “My bet is on this one” with a winking emoji and pink heart emoji.

Madison also took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with Grant at the Kentucky Derby. The couple was all smiles in the photo as Madison wrote over the image, “Derby Day” with a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett calls Grant Troutt the ‘realist G in town’

Madison just recently announced her relationship with Grant on social media, despite the fact that the two had been seeing each other for about five months.

The post revealing their relationship included several photos of the two snuggled up together by flowers or the sea.

In some photos, Madison and Grant matched in all white. In other striking photos the pair wore formal attire as they walked off into the distance against a stunning sunset. The pair also included more causal photos of themselves lounging and laughing on a boat.

Madison captioned the post, “So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town.Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with. It’s been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours.”

Madison concluded her caption by writing, “You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M ❤️🤞🏼.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.