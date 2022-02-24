Madison Prewett has a big crush, and he already has the family vote of approval

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett revealed she has a “big crush” and asks fans if she should go for it. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett has a new man in her life, and it appears he’s already got the family vote of approval.

Madison stunned in a tan ensemble as she asked fans if she should reveal her crush, and both Bachelor Nation and Madison’s own family urged her on.

Madison Prewett’s family urged her to reveal her feelings to her crush

The Bachelor alum donned a matching tan outfit complete with a fuzzy purse and an updo framing her face. She posed in front of an eye-catching floral background and next to a bright red door.

However, it wasn’t the scenery that held fan attention.

“Y’all I kind of have this big crush…should I tell him?!” Madison captioned her most recent Instagram post.

Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to weigh in on both her style and new possible relationship. A couple of familiar faces stood out as they voiced their support.

“Tell him [winking emoji],” Madison’s mom wrote.

“[heart eye emojis] ok mama,” Madison replied.

Madison’s sisters also made their approval known.

“YEAH TELL HIM,” Mallory Prewett commented in all caps.

“@malprew :) ok I will,” Madison wrote back.

Despite appearing to decide on opening up about her feelings to her crush, Madison stayed quiet on the identity of her mystery man.

She responded with a vague winking face when her other sister asked who the new man was.

Bachelor Nation alum supported Madison Prewett’s new look and possible relationship

Other Bachelor alum were more focused on Madison’s style than her love life.

Cassie Randolph, Amanda Stanton, and Heather Martin were just some of the Bachelor women who praised her most recent post.

Madison Prewett hasn’t had a public relationship since Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor

Madison hasn’t had an official public relationship since she dated Peter Weber on The Bachelor. Fans speculated she was seeing Mikey Planeta late last year, but Madison revealed she wasn’t in the right headspace for another relationship.

It appears that may have changed now that The Bachelor alum is seriously considering opening herself up again.

Although she hasn’t revealed the mystery man’s identity yet, Madison has previously said she refuses to settle in a partner and is committed to finding someone who has all the qualities she’s looking for.

Considering her family is already on board, maybe this new man is the partner she’s been looking for.

