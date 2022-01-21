Madison Prewett speaks out about not settling and finding the one

Madison Prewett gives relationship advice and posts on her Instagram. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett, Bachelor Nation alum, posted a new video on her Instagram, speaking about the importance of faith, finding the one, and forever knowing not to settle.

Madison titles her Instagram video: Relationships can be hard. But they’re worth it when it’s right. Never settle.

Bachelor fans remember Madison from The Bachelor, when Peter Weber broke her heart, twice.

What is important to Madison Prewett in a relationship?

On the show, and since the show has ended, Madison speaks consistently about how much her faith means to her. Her integrity, decision-making, morality, ethics, and kindness are all of utmost importance to her.

These are the qualities she speaks about in her Instagram video that she is also looking for in a relationship and a husband for life.

She conveys through her video that not only is it important to talk the talk, but to walk the walk, both in long-term and day-to-day decisions, as well as in the public eye and in private.

Treating people with respect, we know as Bachelor fans, is huge with Madison as well. Pilot Pete was not someone who did this for her, and that may have been the push she needed to completely understand what it meant to find “the one.”

Madison Prewett says ‘I ain’t settling’

As Madison discusses in her video, be that person who sets the bar high. We should never settle for less than what we deserve. We must know our worth and expect to be treated with respect, honor, and unconditional love.

In relation to what Madison is talking about and preaching, country fans alike can pull up the lyrics to a once-famous song by the band Sugarland.

“I ain’t settling for just getting by. I’ve had enough so-so for the rest of my life. Tired of shooting too low, so raise the bar high. Just not giving up this time.”

Moreover, she tells viewers not to give up until you find that person whom you feel makes you a better you, that person who brings out the best you that you can be. It truly is ok to set your standards high.

While Madison still hasn’t found her Romeo, the person who does obtain all of these characteristics and qualities, Bachelor Nation is rooting for her. Someone with such a pure heart as Madison deserves to find her Prince Charming.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.