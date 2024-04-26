Thais Ramone opens up about her favorite and least favorite 90 Day Fiance couples

A common question that 90 Day Fiance stars often get asked is, “Who is your favorite and least favorite couple from the franchise?”

90 Day Fiance personality Thais Ramone found herself on the receiving end of a similar question.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Thais encouraged her 277,000 followers to “Ask anything,” and they obliged.

One question from a curious follower was aimed at Thais’s favorite and least favorite stars from the entire network, TLC, not narrowing it down to 90 Day Fiance cast members.

The question read, “Least favorite TLC couple? Most favorite?”

To answer her fans, the former model included a selfie with her replies – looking gorgeous as always.

Thais Ramone says it’s ‘unethical’ to ask who her least favorite TLC star is

“[Least] fav? Ahh This is an unethical thing to say 😆,” Thais answered, playing coy.

She added, “But there are people who aren’t even couple on the show but for real I’m not a person who simply doesn’t like people without knowing.”

Thais played it safe with her answers. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“For me to not like someone, they must have done something really bad to me,” Thais continued.

In her third chat block, Thais added, “We have a lot fav couple, we get along with pretty much everyone 🥰 90 day family is so nice!!!”

90 Day Fiance castmates who don’t get along

While Thais seems to get along with most of her castmates from the franchise, that’s certainly not the case with everyone.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have spoken out regarding their favorite and least favorite castmates, including Loren Brovarnik.

Loren didn’t mince words when she guest-starred on a podcast episode for When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, admitting that she “loathes” Big Ed Brown and is “just not a fan” of the controversial trouble starter.

Big Ed had a chance to respond to Loren’s remarks, and he claimed that he was “offended” and Loren “hurt his feelings,” telling Entertainment Tonight that Loren was a “lower-class bottom feeder” because of her comments.

There have been plenty of other inter-franchise squabbles between castmates, including Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya, Jibri Bell and John McManus, and most recently, “Miss” Debbie Aguero and “Mama” Debbie Johnson.

The Battle of the Debbies went down during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All, when the elderly cast members went head-to-head, spewing insults at each other.

Thais and her brother-in-law John are still butting heads on 90 Day Fiance

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’ve learned that there is still one 90 Day Fiance cast member who rubs Thais the wrong way: Her brother-in-law, John McManus.

Thais has come under fire for how she treats her husband Patrick Mendes’s brother, with 90 Day Fiance fans accusing her of disrespectful behavior.

Their storyline is still playing out this season, and given their history, we’re sure more drama is coming between these two, especially if John joins her and Patrick in Brazil.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.