Big Ed Brown calls 90 Day Fiance castmate Loren Brovarnik ‘lower class’ for saying she ‘loathes’ him

Loren Brovarnik made it clear that she’s not fond of Big Ed Brown, and now the 90 Day Fiance personality is firing back.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Loren appeared on an episode of the podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, a podcast hosted by Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During her chat with Jax and Brittany, Loren revealed which of her 90 Day Fiance castmates she gets along with and which ones she can’t stand.

Admittedly, Loren said that Big Ed is her least favorite castmate from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, telling her listeners, “I loathe, loathe him.”

Loren’s husband, Alexei Brovarnik, chimed in, noting that Loren just flat-out doesn’t like Big Ed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He’s so insecure, but not like not, at the same time,” Loren continued, adding that she’s “just not a fan” of Big Ed’s, something she says “everybody is well aware of.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Big Ed got a chance to respond to Loren’s critical comments. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, the TLC personality was unsurprisingly candid when explaining how Loren’s comments made him feel.

Big Ed said that initially, Loren’s comments “offended” him and “hurt his feelings” because he says Loren doesn’t know him.

“And for her to say that and not know me, it put her in a lower class, like a bottom feeder online that goes and creates a fake account to tell you to go eff yourself,” Big Ed told Melicia.

He went on to admit that he’s “disappointed” in Loren, adding, “I’ve never ever gone online and made a negative comment about anyone. Whether it’s a fan or somebody that’s on the show because I don’t know who they are.”

“If Loren had my phone number, then she would know who I was,” Ed continued. “So yeah, it hurt.”

As for how Ed’s on-again fiancee, Liz Woods, feels about Loren’s comments, she told Melicia that she isn’t really concerned with other people’s opinions about her husband-to-be.

“I know Ed’s heart. And he really does have a huge, huge heart,” Liz shared. “I don’t really care what people think. … She doesn’t know him. She should know better.”

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods return to TLC later this month for 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort

Meanwhile, Ed and Liz are gearing up for yet another appearance on 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort.

They will join four other couples from the franchise — including Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren — who will attempt to work out their relationship problems with the help of professional therapists.

Judging by their recent social media activity, it looks as though Ed and Liz were one of the couples who were able to work through their differences instead of going their separate ways for good.

In fact, Ed and Liz’s wedding invitation was recently leaked online, proving that despite their rocky, up-and-down relationship, they’re going through with getting hitched.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.