90 Day: The Single Life viewers take sides: Team Miss Debbie vs. Team Mama Debbie

Debbie Aguero and Debbie Johnson went head-to-head during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All, leaving viewers divided.

Debbie Aguero, AKA Miss Debbie, was a cast member this season, while Debbie Johnson, AKA Mama Debbie, was a guest alum who offered relationship advice to the cast members.

Neither Debbie was afraid to express themselves during the Tell All, and it didn’t take long for them to get into a senior shouting match.

The height of their argument happened after another 90 Day Fiance guest, Mike Youngquist, showed up to serve divorce papers to his estranged wife, Natalie Mordovtseva.

Interestingly, after years of Natalie refusing to sign the paperwork, Mike opted to have Mama Debbie serve the papers to Natalie on stage during filming.

Miss Debbie considered Mike’s actions to be a “low blow” and felt that he should have served Natalie with the papers somewhere other than on national television.

But Mama Debbie didn’t like that Miss Debbie was attacking Mike’s character.

Debbie Aguero and Debbie Johnson face off at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

“Don’t pick on Mike!” Mama Debbie demanded, to which Miss Debbie replied, “You’re Judas, man! You know, coming up here to pretend to be all nicey nice and handing her documents.”

The two bickered back and forth, and their disagreements carried on backstage.

Miss Debbie continued to take aim at Mama Debbie, and things escalated when Miss Debbie made comments about Mama Debbie’s son, Colt Johnson.

Mama Debbie called Miss Debbie a “f**king b***h,” and Miss Debbie told her to keep her name out of her mouth.

90 Day Fiance fans pick sides: Team Miss Debbie vs. Team Mama Debbie

After watching the two senior citizens squabble back and forth, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers sounded off, taking sides on social media, and it was a toss-up.

One 90 Day Fiance fanatic, @SHABOOTY on X (formerly Twitter), sided with Mama Debbie.

I’m friends with both Debbie’s but I’m on team OG Debbie on this one. They’re filming a tell all that prior to this was hella boring and she handed Natalie an envelope… thank god for it #90DayFiance #90Daythesinglelife pic.twitter.com/BtmpNlQZMD — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) April 16, 2024

“I’m friends with both Debbie’s but I’m on team OG Debbie on this one, “they wrote. “They’re filming a tell all that prior to this was hella boring and she handed Natalie an envelope… thank god for it.”

@Lousiana_Cat took Miss Debbie’s side, pointing out that “Momma Debbie said Ms. Debbie had no right to talk about her family, but Momma Debbie was all up in Ms. Debbie’s business.”

Momma Debbie said Ms. Debbie had no right to talk about her family, but Momma Debbie was all up in Ms. Debbie’s business. She needed to STFU! Her voice is annoying as hell! #90DayFianceTheSingleLife #90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/onatbakwUE — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) April 16, 2024

“She needed to STFU!” the post continued. “Her voice is annoying as hell!”

“I don’t care what happens next week, I am team Miss Debbie!! Mama Debbie needs to be DONE, officially..” another 90 Day: The Single Life viewer chimed in.

I don't care what happens next week, I am team Miss Debbie!! Mama Debbie needs to be DONE, officially.. #90DayTheSingleLife pic.twitter.com/MWYxfnHS9r — Alyssa Kriss (@AckAttack210) April 9, 2024

Proving they were Team Mama Debbie, @tani_taniha added, “Ms Debbie, please…” along with a gif of a man making a zip-your-mouth expression.

Debbie Aguero and Debbie Johnson certainly stole the show for much of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, but there was plenty more drama to go around.

Not only did Natalie get served with divorce papers, but the five-part Tell All showed us an on-stage engagement, a first kiss, and a 67-year-old getting twerking lessons backstage.

Amid all of the drama that unfolded during the Tell All, we want to know: which side are you on? Team Miss Debbie or Team Mama Debbie?

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.