The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, are giving the trolls a lot to talk about.

Teresa and Louie are off on another trip just as the RHONJ cameras started rolling for Season 14.

Taking to Instagram, Teresa has been documenting their time in Switzerland with pics and videos.

The latest post featured Louie and Tre dressed in fur coats, kicking off various shots from their trip.

In the caption of the IG post Teresa gushed over her husband and the memories they are making together.

“Last night’s dinner with my amazing husband was a magical blend of romance, cuteness, and pure love. Bundled up in big coats, we embraced the chilly Swiss evening and created memories to last a lifetime. Supporting him on his work trip in this breathtaking country fills my heart with joy. Grateful for these precious moments together. ❤️🇨🇭 ” was the caption on her post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with trolls who called out the couple while also making fun of them.

Teresa Giudice mocked over Luis Ruelas ‘work trip’

There was no shortage of comments laughing at Teresa calling this a work trip for Louie.

“Louie works??? 😂😂 Doing what??” read one reply, while another said, “His work trip😂who is paying.”

A different one simply laughed at the words Teresa used.

The haters weren’t just focused on the work trip part but also came for Teresa for not spending time with her children, especially her 13-year-old Audriana.

One called her out for being a single mom since she met Louie. A reply even questioned whether she’s ever with her kids anymore.

That’s not all because other hot topics the critics brought up were the caption and the couple over posting about each other.

Critics make fun of RHOBH star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Several comments brought up the caption on the Instagram post, claiming it was basically too smart and articulate for Teresa to write.

“Omg she did not write this. Much to literate!” said one critic.

Another comment read, “Oh please. Who is writing these posts of yours? It’s not you, that’s for sure,” and a different user suggested that Teresa had a good PR firm handling her social media.

Louie and Teresa have been posting about each other on social media like crazy recently. They are certainly not shy about showing their love to the world, but some wonder just how real it is.

One critic shared that those who post so much about their love are usually not that in love. A comment suggested “over exposure” will be their “downfall.”

Some just used the post to put down Louie, which has become a comment thing whenever either of them shares on social media.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas aren’t letting the negativity get to them. They are living their best life amid all The Real Housewives of New Jersey craziness.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa got ahead of some of the heat by teasing RHONJ Season 14 drama, asking and asking for people not to judge her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.