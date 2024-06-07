Teresa Giudice admits she spends a lot on designer bags and outings with Luis amid his rumored money woes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is coming clean about the things they splurge on and those they don’t.

However, we were very interested to hear from OG Teresa Giudice amid rumors that her hubby Luis Ruelas has money woes.

The latest reports are that Luis took out a $1 million loan in March to help pay off their pricey, $3.3 million mansion where the couple resides with their kids.

This comes after other claims made by Teresa’s castmates, specifically Margaret Josephs that Luis has been squandering away his wife’s money.

That will be a storyline on the show this season, although the Bravo star has already denied those accusations.

What she’s not denying, however, is that she likes to splurge on luxury bags, and as for Luis, he goes all out for their late-night outings.

Here’s what Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoying splurging on

The RHONJ cast played a fun game where a list of things were thrown out and they were to reveal if they spent high or low on each item.

What we learned is Teresa likes to go high on everything.

When asked about splurging on getting her nails done, the OG confessed, “Yes, spend high on nails, you want your nails to look amazing.”

The same goes for handbags as the mom of four confessed, “I spend high on handbags. I mean we all love designer bags.”

When it comes to undergarments, Teresa said she spends a lot on that too, but that wasn’t the end of it.

“I spend a lot on jeans ’cause I love soft jeans, and that hug your butt just right,” she said, later admitting that they also spend a lot during their nights out on the town.

“Usually my husband plans and yeah, he goes all out,” confessed the RHONJ star.

As for what else Terresa admitted to splurging on, those include water, toilet paper, cleaning products, sleepwear, and haircuts.

Who’s the thriftiest RHONJ cast member?

Some other Jersey cast members got honest about their splurges, but who is the thriftiest?

That title might go to Rachel Fuda who, unlike Teresa, Danielle Cabral, and Margaret Josephs, admitted she doesn’t spend much on getting her hair or nails done.

The brunette beauty admitted that she gets her water for free, thanks to her pal Margaret, and “didn’t even have to pay for it.”

She also spends little on sleepwear but likes to splurge on nights out, cleaning products, and jeans.

As for designer bags, Rachel spends low. “I would rather spend the money on vacations, or clothes, or my kids,” she reasoned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.