Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards’ mom Jen denies he fathered a secret child: ‘Absolutely not!’

Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen Edwards, is speaking out following Mackenzie Edwards’ claims that her ex fathered a secret child.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie Standifer claimed that her ex-husband, Ryan, fathered a child he’s been keeping a secret.

Ryan and his current girlfriend, Amanda Conner, are expecting their first child together.

Ryan and Amanda’s bun in the oven will mark his fourth child. He currently shares his son, Bentley, with Maci Bookout and his younger children, Jagger and Stella, with Mackenzie.

But Mackenzie claims that Ryan will soon be a father of five, including the child he has reportedly kept hidden.

Mackenzie alleged that Ryan and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, paid off the baby’s mother in the form of $950 per month in child support in exchange for her signing an NDA.

Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen, denies he secretly fathered a love child

Ryan’s mother, Jen, has come forward, and she says Mackenzie’s allegations are hogwash.

Speaking with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jen denounced the claims, proclaiming, “Absolutely not!”

A source tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Mackenzie wasn’t aware of Ryan’s secret child during their six-year marriage, only recently finding out about the baby in question.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also reached out to “a longtime production source” at MTV regarding the claims.

The source told the outlet that Ryan harboring a secret child is “not news to some of us long-timers,” meaning MTV’s producers likely knew about the allegations.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup noted, there are currently no pending cases against Ryan for child support or paternity.

Mackenzie Edwards made allegations against her ex on social media in recent weeks

In addition to her claims about a possible lovechild belonging to Ryan, Mackenzie also called out her ex on social media for being a deadbeat dad.

She alleged that Ryan has ignored the fact that Jagger and Stella need school shoes, claiming the kids receive no “financial, emotional, [or] physical support” from their dad.

“But thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them,” Mackenzie added, getting in another jab at her former flame.

Ryan’s current girlfriend’s long criminal history

Ryan and his 33-year-old baby-mama-to-be, Amanda, reportedly met in rehab. According to insiders, Amanda has a lengthy criminal record that rivals Ryan’s.

According to Tennessee court records, Amanda was arrested in 2023 for “drugs general category for resale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contraband in a penal institution.”

In 2022, she was arrested for a DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges, in addition to several prior arrests pre-dating 2022.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.