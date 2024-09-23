Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards has a secret child, says ex Mackenzie Standifer

Ryan Edwards has allegedly been harboring a secret child.

According to the Teen Mom star’s ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, nee Standifer, Ryan is about to become a father to five children.

As Teen Mom fans know, Ryan is already the father of three children: his son, Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout; his son, Jagger; and his daughter, Stella, whom he shares with Mackenzie.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Ryan is also expecting another child with his current girlfriend, Amanda Conner.

That means Ryan is on his way to becoming a father of four.

But Mackenzie says he’s actually about to be a father of five because he has another child that no one knew about.

Mackenzie Standifer says Ryan Edwards secretly welcomed another child

Ryan’s ex went on record on social media, claiming that Ryan fathered a child, and reportedly, the mother was paid off to keep quiet.

Mackenzie has been speaking out recently, spilling some piping hot tea in the comments section of her Instagram and TikTok posts.

Some of Mackenzie’s comments were captured by @teenmomshaderoom__ on Instagram and by Teen Mom viewers on Reddit.

Per @teenmomshaderoom__, Ryan’s secret baby mama signed an NDA preventing her from talking about their child and “was paid money to keep quiet about” it.

According to the Teen Mom blogger, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, have been paying $950 per month in child support to the unidentified mother of Ryan’s secret child in exchange for her signing an NDA.

Mackenzie leaks information about Ryan’s personal life on social media

Mackenzie wrote in one social media comment, “You have 5 kids. Please take care of them. And yes, I can count [sic].”

When questioned by a fan about Ryan having five children, Mackenzie added, “👀 nda’s, money and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”

In another TikTok comment, Mackenzie clarified that Ryan’s secret child makes for five children he’s fathered, including the one he’s currently expecting with Amanda Conner.

On Reddit, another one of Mackenzie’s social media comments was shared.

In the comment, Mackenzie acknowledged that leaking the gossip was not “mature” but that she’s also not sorry for doing so.

“Justice for the kids against a family that covers up and intimidates women who are in unfortunate circumstances with the money and connections they possess in an attempt to save face for TEN YEARS,” she wrote.

Teen Mom fans surmised that Ryan and his girlfriend are expecting a baby

Ryan and Amanda have yet to confirm that they’re expecting a child together. Still, their social media activity has provided enough clues for Teen Mom fans to put two and two together.

Amanda has been sporting an apparent baby bump in recent weeks. After a fan noticed she had a sonogram photo on her fridge, she acknowledged the rumors, replying, “Oh f**k.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.