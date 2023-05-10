Ryan Edwards’ prison facility named ‘most dangerous place’ in his county

Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is currently serving time behind bars in one of Chattanooga, Tennesse’s “most dangerous” places.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail following his most recent arrest.

After being picked up on several charges — including harassment, drug possession, and others — Ryan is currently serving his time at the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The facility — located at 7609 Standifer Gap Road — ironically contains Mackenzie’s maiden name, Standifer, in its address.

And according to lawsuit documents recently obtained by The Sun, Silverdale Detention Center is a perilous prison with a history of violence among inmates and “medical neglect and maltreatment” by the staff.

As the outlet reports, Silverdale Detention Center has been sued multiple times in recent years. In one such lawsuit, a deceased inmate’s family sued Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office — which owns and operates the facility — in February 2023.

Legal documents obtained by The Sun claim that the former inmate reportedly died “while in the custody of and due to the deliberate indifference of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.”

The lawsuit called the detention center a “poorly run and dangerous” jail, noting alleged attacks among inmates who reportedly used “shanks” and other makeshift weapons to inflict injury.

Ryan’s mug shot and arrest record per www.hcsheriff.gov. Pic credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

“Silverdale inmates also have died due to medical neglect and maltreatment by staff, prompting numerous lawsuits,” the documents also claimed.

An alleged attack on another former prisoner is mentioned in the lawsuit, claiming that five inmates attacked them and were charged with attempted first-degree murder. They went on to claim that the victim received 73 stab wounds during the attack, which they said lasted “for one to two hours.”

Other similar lawsuits were filed against the institution, per The Sun, and in a press release made in April 2022, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office stated, “Right now, it appears that Silverdale is one of the most dangerous places to be in our county, and that is unacceptable.”

Mackenzie Edwards has moved on amid Ryan’s legal troubles

Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were present in the courtroom for his sentencing. Ryan’s estranged wife, Mackenzie, was also in attendance but chose to sit separately from her soon-to-be former in-laws.

Following Ryan’s formal sentencing, Mackenzie spoke to a reporter with The Sun. The 26-year-old mom of three told the publication, “It’s a start. He’s an addict. There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 and currently retains custody of their two young children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3. Mackenzie is also dating someone new, a divorced father of two named Josh Panter, who says he and Mackenzie are “enjoying” each other’s company.

Meanwhile, Ryan is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, June 12, at 8:30 a.m.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.