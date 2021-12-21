Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee says she was permanently banned from TikTok ‘for no reason’

Mackenzie McKee told her fans that her former TikTok account was banned “for no reason.” Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee told her fans that she has been permanently banned from TikTok “for no reason.”

Mackenzie McKee recently shared a braid tutorial video on TikTok and let her followers know that she was reposting it because of a permanent ban on her account.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee claims TikTok ‘permanently banned’ account

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Dec. 20, Mackenzie added text over her video that read, “Reposting the viral self braid since tiktok banned my last account at 1 million for no reason.”

Mackenzie continued her video, giving her followers instructions on how to do a “self-made French braid” on their hair, which she claimed garnered over 10 million views the last time she shared it.

A quick peek at Mackenzie’s new TikTok account shows that she added a message in her bio that reads, “My last account was permanently banned at 1 million 😔. Come join the fun.”

Under her new TikTok handle, @mackenziemckee02, the Teen Mom OG star has already accumulated 39k followers and 88.8k likes. The hair tutorial video itself garnered 22.9k likes and 141 comments from her fans.

Did Mackenzie’s recent ‘tacky and gross’ video lead to her TikTok ban?

Mackenzie recently shared, then deleted, a video to TikTok. The lyrics to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You abruptly changed over to lyrics from Cardi B’s song WAP after she lip-synced that she wanted her husband, Josh’s “d**k,” for Christmas.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

It’s possible that the distasteful video was reported before Mackenzie had a chance to delete it and led to her account being permanently banned.

Mackenzie was following a TikTok trend by recording the video, but that’s not what upset Teen Mom OG viewers.

The fact that Mackenzie recorded the video in front of her and Josh McKee’s 10-year-old son, Gannon, is what set off her critics, who called her “tacky and gross” over the video, which resurfaced on Reddit.

These days, Mackenzie is focusing on her family and her career after being shunned by her Teen Mom OG castmates this season.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee02/TikTok

Mackenzie admitted that she wasn’t invited to film for Teen Mom: Family Reunion alongside cast members, past and present, from all three of the Teen Mom shows in the franchise.

Mackenzie was also left out of this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion promos, while her castmates Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood carried on without her.

Since relocating to Florida from Oklahoma, Mackenzie and her husband Josh are preparing to open their own tanning salon in The Sunshine State, which Mackenzie has admitted: “has her heart.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.