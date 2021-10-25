Critics mock Maci Bookout for acting ‘fake’ and ‘cringey’ in video with her Teen Mom OG castmates

Maci Bookout came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG viewers slammed Maci Bookout for sharing a video they felt was “fake” and “cringey.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the cast of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped filming for this season’s reunion special.

The moms showed off their best looks on social media, with Catelynn Baltierra drawing major attention from Teen Mom OG fans.

Maci Bookout shares video with Teen Mom OG castmates

Maci took to her Instagram page to share a video from the reunion.

In the video, Maci sat on a couch with her castmates Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd. Missing from the couch was Mackenzie McKee.

The reunion reopened old wounds and reignited an old feud when Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of bullying her, which ended in Mackenzie deleting her social media accounts.

In Maci’s video, the moms took turns pretending to feed each other an entire bunch of grapes while laughing as MTV cameras rolled and took photos of them playing it up for the lens.

Maci captioned the post, “I’d take great friends over nice things any day! #sistersforever #tmogfamily 💜💯💪🏻🍾🥰 I’m so blessed to have these women in my life! #weloveus”

Aside from some comments about Mackenzie’s absence in the video, several of Maci’s followers commented on the “fake” and “cringey” behavior Maci and her castmates displayed.

Teen Mom OG fans call Maci’s video ‘fake’ and ‘cringey’

One of Maci’s followers commented, “This is super cringy 😅😅”

“This fake laughing & acting was so cringey 😬🥴🥴,” commented another one of Maci’s followers.

“I’m actually cringing so hard at the fakeness lmao,” wrote another Teen Mom OG fan.

Maci looked to be having a better experience during this reunion than she did during last season’s.

Teen Mom OG fans felt Maci’s video was “cringey.” Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Last season during the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney ended up storming off the set.

Taylor, who Teen Mom OG fans recently called “entitled,” got into it with Maci’s ex and baby daddy Ryan Edwards’s father, Larry.

Ryan and his entire family were fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year, drastically changing Maci’s storyline on the show.

Maci’s PTSD has become a major storyline this season after she witnessed a deadly gas station shooting.

Many Teen Mom OG viewers have spoken up and said that Maci’s time on the show is up and her storyline has become boring now, without her drama with Ryan and his family.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.