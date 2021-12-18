Mackenzie McKee to open tanning salon in Florida, lists Oklahoma home for sale

Mackenzie McKee is selling her Oklahoma home and opening a tanning salon in Florida. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is starting a new life for herself and her family in Florida.

Last year, Mackenzie and her husband Josh McKee packed up their lives in Oklahoma and moved themselves and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, to Florida.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Mackenzie and her family are temporarily living in a trailer park while they search for a bigger rental property to house their family of five.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee lists Oklahoma home for sale

Now, Mackenzie is taking steps to make Florida her permanent home by listing her former home for sale and opening a tanning salon.

Mackenzie and Josh listed their Miami, Oklahoma home for sale on Dec. 13, as seen on Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home boasts 2,784 square feet of living space, a spacious backyard, and a sunroom surrounded by mature trees.

Mackenzie’s home is listed for sale in Miami, Oklahoma. Pic credit: Realtor.com

Mackenzie and Josh previously listed the home as an Airbnb and capitalized on its asking price of $80 per night. You can see more pictures of Mackenzie’s Oklahoma home here.

Mackenie and Josh McKee to open tanning salon in Florida

In addition to selling their house in Oklahoma, Mackenzie and Josh are opening a tanning salon called Beautifully Bronzed McKee, LLC, located just under 20 minutes from her current home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

As seen in the documents below, Mackenzie and Josh filed for their articles of organization in October 2021.

The tanning salon will operate out of Sarasota, Florida with Mackenzie listed as the registered agent and Josh McKee listed as a “person authorized to manage” the business with his aptly-named title of manager.

In addition to her tanning salon, Mackenzie also owns and operates her fitness business, Body by Mac Fitness, which offers cardio classes both in-person and online.

Pic credit: Florida Department of State

Pic credit: Florida Department of State

It looks as though Mackenzie won’t be turning back on her decision to leave Oklahoma and start a new chapter in Florida.

She recently told her fans that The Sunshine State “has her heart.”

In June, Mackenzie told her fans on Twitter, “Florida has helped me heal, see more, thrive, and crawl out of a very dark scary place mentally. The sunny state has my heart.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.