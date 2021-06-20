Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee says Florida ‘has her heart’ as she leaves for Oklahoma

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is headed back to Oklahoma, but said Florida “has her heart.” Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee is headed back to her home state of Oklahoma to visit friends and family, but said that her current state of Florida “has her heart.”

The 26-year-old MTV star moved to Florida last year when a job opportunity presented itself and she jumped on it.

When presented with the opportunity, Mackenzie was not in a good place in her marriage to husband of eight years, Josh McKee.

Mackenzie moved her family to Florida for work

Mackenzie decided to relocate with her three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, and initially left Josh behind. The couple has had a tumultuous relationship since they first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2011.

She initially delayed her move so she could be with her dad, Brad Douthit, as he recovered from quadruple bypass surgery for three months.

Josh eventually joined Mackenzie and the kids in Florida and seems to be loving it. And Mackenzie and Josh seem to have worked out their differences, at least for now.

Mackenzie told her followers on Twitter that she was making the 18-hour drive from Florida back to her home state of Oklahoma to visit family and friends.

Mackenzie, Josh and the kids are headed back to Oklahoma

“Florida 🚘 Oklahoma … my family/friends better be ready to party on the 4th,” the mom of three tweeted.

Mackenzie is headed to Oklahoma to visit family and friends. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie clarified that she wasn’t leaving Florida for Oklahoma permanently, but just for a visit.

“No I am not going to stay. Just to visit. Florida has helped me heal, see more, thrive, and crawl out of a very dark scary place mentally. The sunny state has my heart,” Mackenzie said of her love for her family’s new home state.

And she was also thankful that she and the kids got to rest on the long trip. “But feeling thankful Josh drives the full 18 hours so we can all sleep,” Mackenzie added.

Mackenzie continues to fight for her marriage to Josh

The reality TV star may catch a lot of flak from fans of the show for staying with Josh, but it doesn’t stop her from trying to make her marriage work.

She told fans earlier this year that she “didn’t care” if she and Josh ended up apart and said, “I just wish him happiness because this is my best friend.”

Mackenzie’s followers have even gone as far as calling Josh “emotionally abusive.” There was a scene from last season where Mackenzie and Josh fought before she left for Florida.

Josh wasn’t sure if he was going to join Mackenzie and the kids for the move, and he and his wife got into a heated argument and he ended up calling her a b***h.

Fans, and Mackenzie, are looking forward to a new season of Teen Mom OG, but Mackenzie has forewarned her fans. She admitted that she went “psycho” during the filming for this season.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.