Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd is trying to convince fiance Zach Davis to have more babies

Cheyenne Floyd is trying to convince her fiance Zach Davis to have one more baby. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd wants one more baby with her fiance Zach Davis, but it’s going to take some convincing him.

Cheyenne just gave birth less than a year ago, but she’s already planning for more babies – or at least hoping for more.

The 29-year-old MTV star is already parents to her 4-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton, and her son Ace, whom she and Zach welcomed in May 2021.

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd isn’t having any luck convincing Zach Davis to have more babies

Speaking recently with Us Weekly, Cheyenne said of being a mom to two, “It’s definitely a lot of fun.”

“I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,'” Cheyenne added.

Although Cheyenne previously said she was certain she was done having kids, she had a change of heart.

“I have baby fever, but he shut that down so quick,” Cheyenne revealed with a chuckle. “It’s not happening.”

Cheyenne admitted that she’ll likely need some help convincing Zach to go along with her idea of adding another baby to their brood.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s co-parenting relationship

When it comes to co-parenting her daughter Ryder with her ex Cory, Cheyenne has said that she and Cory have good days and bad days, but overall they work well as a team, and Teen Mom OG fans adore it.

Currently, Cheyenne says co-parenting with Cory is “fine” and added, “I feel like co-parenting is like an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going on and then as soon as you feel like you got it, there’s something else thrown in.”

“But I mean as long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about and that’s, you know, that’s very evident Ryder lived her very best life and she’s fine so we’re fine.

Cheyenne and Zach teamed up recently to film the latest Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, leaving Ryder and baby Ace at home while they enjoyed some time together, alongside their TMFR castmates in San Diego, California.

TMFR premiered this week and the first episode brought the drama already, much to Teen Mom fans’ delight.

Cheyenne played a mature, motherly role when she took Ashley Jones aside during her fight with Jade and tried to calm her down and talk some sense into her.

There is still plenty more drama coming this season on TMFR, including an alleged fight between Cheyenne and Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.