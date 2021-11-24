Teen Mom OG viewers annoyed with Maci Bookout after cringeworthy date with husband Taylor

Maci Bookout’s behavior during her date with husband Taylor McKinney was cringeworthy and Teen Mom OG fans were annoyed with her. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout came under fire once again for her behavior towards her husband Taylor McKinney during the latest episode of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG fans are wondering what’s going on with Maci Bookout lately after her actions towards Taylor have viewers scratching their heads.

Maci Bookout acts ‘cold’ towards husband Taylor McKinney

On Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci and Taylor decided to get away without their kids to refocus on their marriage.

Maci and Taylor decided to sit around a fire pit outside and kick back with some drinks to relax because dinner was “a bit awkward.”

Maci’s goal was to reconnect with Taylor because she said their relationship has been “tough.”

Maci’s behavior towards Taylor was odd and she rejected all of the gestures that he made to show his love for her.

The Teen Mom OG star wanted to know why Taylor chooses to stay with her, even after threatening to leave during their heated arguments.

Taylor admitted that he stays with Maci because he loves her. She didn’t even look in his direction as he spoke to her and was more concerned with pushing her hair out of her face.

“I mean, I love a lot of people who I can’t friggin’ stand,” Maci told Taylor as she turned towards him. She was shocked to hear that loving her was enough for Taylor to fight for their marriage and stay with her.

When Taylor turned the question around on Maci, she said that the reason she stays with Taylor is that she “likes” him.

Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram shared a post with the caption, “Maci don’t want nothing to do with her husband on this finale 😂😂 this awkward a** date,” and Teen Mom OG fans showed up in the comments to discuss it.

Teen Mom OG fans are annoyed with Maci Bookout’s behavior towards Taylor

“She’s starting to p**s me offfff being so mean to Taylor!!!!!” expressed one disgruntled Teen Mom OG fan of Maci’s behavior.

Another viewer wrote, “She’s very, very cold.”

“She’s so mean to Taylor,” wrote another Teen Mom OG viewer. “Watching her segments are so cringe now.”

Another commenter felt that Maci looked overly medicated during the scene and that mixing it with alcohol could have accounted for her odd behavior.

“Anyone else feel like she looks over medicated?” the fan asked. “Doesn’t help that she is possibly mixing meds with beer.”

Maci’s behavior towards Taylor was questionable during last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG too. Teen Mom OG fans called her “ridiculous” for going off on Taylor when he tried to help with the kids while she wasn’t feeling well.

Aside from being annoyed with Taylor, most of Maci’s storyline this season has focused around her PTSD stemming from a deadly gas station shooting she witnessed.

Teen Mom OG viewers are so over Maci’s “whine fest” that they feel she has created with her PTSD storyline.

Many Teen Mom OG viewers have expressed that they’ve grown bored of Maci’s storyline and feel that she has outgrown the show.

With all of the complaints about the storylines on Teen Mom OG, it’s not hard to see why the show’s ratings continued to plummet this season and why viewers think the show’s time on the air might be coming to a close.

