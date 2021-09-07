Teen Mom OG fans think Maci Bookout’s time is up on the show, say she’s ‘outgrown’ it

Teen Mom OG fans think Maci Bookout has “outgrown” the show. Pic credit: MTV

Is it time for Maci Bookout to move on from Teen Mom OG? Fans of the series think so and say she’s “outgrown” the show.

MTV audiences first met Maci Bookout in 2009 when she was a teenager living in Tennessee, pregnant with her and Ryan Edwards’ son, Bentley, now 12.

Maci’s story was featured on 16 & Pregnant, before switching over to Teen Mom later the same year. The show changed its name and became known as Teen Mom OG beginning in 2012.

Teen Mom OG fans have literally watched Maci and Bentley grow up before their eyes (Ryan, not so much, by fans’ estimations).

But now, fans of the show think it might be time for Maci to retire her role as a teen mom and make room for new moms who are actually teens.

Fan account Teen Mom Tea on Instagram polled their followers in their Stories, sharing statements submitted by Teen Mom OG fans.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG fans think it’s time for Maci Bookout to ‘move on’ from the show

Their followers were asked to vote on whether they agreed with each statement or not.

One statement submitted read, “It’s time for Maci to move on. I think she’s outgrown the show and it’s time for her to drop the cameras.”

Teen Mom Tea’s followers voted, and a whopping 79% agreed that it’s time for Maci to cut ties with the Teen Mom franchise.

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Maci’s storyline on Teen Mom OG has heavily revolved around her relationship with Ryan Edwards and his family.

Ryan has been mostly absent in his and Maci’s son Bentley’s life and has also struggled with drug addiction for years. Ryan recently alleged that he’s been sober for three years, however.

Earlier this year, Ryan and his entire family — including his wife Mackenzie and his parents Jen and Larry — were fired by MTV and are no longer part of the Teen Mom OG cast.

How will Maci’s storyline fare without Ryan Edwards?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Maci wanted her storyline to focus on her personal accomplishments rather than the drama with the Edwards family.

Teen Mom OG fans began to speculate about Maci’s longevity on the show without Ryan in her storyline any longer.

Maci has admitted that she has contemplated leaving the show to protect her kids from the drama. In addition to Bentley, Maci also shares daughter Jayde and son Maverick with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Although Ryan Edwards and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG, viewers may see them in early episodes of the new season. Segments that were filmed before they were fired will still be aired.

Without having Ryan as part of her storyline, do you think Maci has enough going on in her life to keep viewers interested? Or do you agree that she’s “outgrown” Teen Mom OG, and it’s time to move on?

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.