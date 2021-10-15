Teen Mom OG fans bash Maci Bookout’s PTSD storyline

Teen Mom OG fans are over Maci Bookout’s storyline about PTSD from the gas station shooting. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout is facing some backlash from Teen Mom OG fans because of her storyline focusing on her PTSD.

Maci is still reeling from a fatal gas station shooting she witnessed last year, which left her with PTSD, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

The 30-year-old mom of three shared her story last season on Teen Mom OG.

While at a gas station, a deadly shootout ensued, leaving one suspect dead, and leaving Maci fearing for her own life.

The incident has caused Maci to develop nightmares, trouble sleeping, and fear of returning to a gas station.

Teen Mom OG fans think Maci Bookout’s PTSD storyline is overplayed

However, some Teen Mom OG fans are tired of her storyline and feel that it’s being overplayed on the show.

Some Teen Mom OG fans took to a Reddit post that discussed the last episode, which was titled Proceed with Caution.

One Teen Mom OG fan felt as though Maci’s PTSD wasn’t genuine and she used it to replace her previous struggle with PCOS storyline.

“Worst episode so far. And that’s saying something,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan. “Why do they keep trying to make a story out of Maci’s ‘ptsd’. Her ‘PCOS’ wasn’t cutting it? Can they just agree that she’s got her s**t together and her life is going well, please? Show needs to be cancelled.”

Yet another Teen Mom OG fan felt that Maci needed to put her PTSD aside and “suck it up” while dealing with her son Bentley’s needs.

Another Teen Mom OG fan commented on the post, “I normally like Maci, but hearing her whine in the beginning about losing time with Bentley because she can’t handle driving past a gas station near his school is f**king bulls**t. You’re his mother, get your f**king s**t together.”

“I’m not trying to say she doesn’t have a right to have PTSD over the event, because I also suffer from it. But if it’s affecting my child, I suck it the f**k up and get through it, because he’s more important than me.”

Maci’s PTSD struggles affect her quality of life

Earlier this season on Teen Mom OG, Maci sat down with her mom to talk about the long-lasting effects of witnessing the shooting.

Maci revealed that she has nightmares and is “afraid to go to sleep” at night.

The Teen Mom OG star also explained that her PTSD is very sense-related, so she’s very easily triggered.

She told her mom, “A lot of my PTSD is sense-related, so, like smell, sight, feeling, like tile floors and stuff… just anything that remotely pertains to all gas stations.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with PTSD, contact the NAMI Helpline (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.